Philippines: at least 4 foreign gunmen killed in Marawi clash

Hapilon got away and fighters loyal to him took over parts of the city, burning buildings and seizing about a dozen hostages, including a priest, Fr. Teresito Suganob, who reports said is appealing on behalf of the Maute gunmen to stop the fighting and withdraw all government forces in Marawi.

On Tuesday, Director General Ronald de la Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), confirmed that an armored tank of the Special Action Force (SAF) was stolen by the Maute group, following an earlier denial by a police spokesman.

The clashes erupted on May 23 when gunmen waving the black flags of Daesh rampaged through the mostly Muslim-populated city in response to an effort by security forces to arrest militant leader Isnilon Hapilon, a Filipino on the U.S. government’s list of most-wanted terrorists.

The militants had planned to set the city ablaze, he said, and to kill Christians in nearby Iligan city on Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, to mimic the violence seen by the world in Syria and Iraq.

This, as Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana admitted during a security briefing at the Senate that the military could solve the Marawi City crisis even without the declaration of martial law.

Ano said the military, working house to house, had cleared 70 percent of the city as of Tuesday morning and the remaining militants were isolated.

Still, the Maute fighters have turned out to be remarkably well-armed and resilient.

He also said that he was determined to keep the Islamic State group out of Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who declared martial law on Mindanao island, has approved the creation of a “peace corridor” to hasten the rescue of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid for displaced people, said presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.

Posting on the city’s Facebook page, police had said curfews were not a complete lockdown but “containment action” – using both stationary and mobile checkpoints as well as “police visibility to negate the occurrence of same incident at Marawi City”.

Eighty-nine militants, 21 security forces and 19 civilians have so far been killed during clashes.

Government troops head to the frontline as fighting with Muslim militants in Marawi city enters its second week Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in southern Philippines. On the other end of the line was a militant who introduced himself as a member of the Islamic State, and demanded a unilateral ceasefire.

Analysts and military officials say Maute’s attack on Marawi is their way of getting the attention of the ISIS, which the government says is seeking to establish a wilayat (province) in the Philippines.

The little-known Maute group has staged similar, days-long sieges on Mindanao island but none on the scale of Marawi, where witnesses said flags resembling those of Islamic State had been flown and some men were wearing black headbands. The region has a significant Muslim population, though the Philippines is a predominantly Catholic country.

Up to 90 percent of Marawi’s people have fled to safety amid the intense fighting and military airstrikes, and rescuers in ambulance vans have crisscrossed the city in recent days to save hundreds of trapped residents.

This was the statement issued by Armed Forces of the Philippines Spokesperson Brig. Amid continuing poverty and other social ills, restiveness among minority Muslims has continued.

More than 100 people have been killed, majority militants, according to the military, and most of the city’s residents have fled.

Among them were Mahmud Ahmad, a Malaysian university lecturer who is poised to take over the leadership of Islamic State in the southern Philippines if Hapilon is killed, he said.