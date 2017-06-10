Philippines: End of fight with Islamic State is ‘almost there’

Marawi has about 200,000 people, but thousands of them have evacuated due to the recent unrest.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Restituto Padilla Jr. confirmed that eight terrorists surrendered to Marine Brigadier General Custodio Parcon Jr. and provided “very valuable” information.

Padilla also told AFP the surrender call warning was aimed at limiting the loss of more lives and property.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who declared martial law on the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Tuesday night, vowed to crush the IS-linked militants that tried to occupy the city last week to carve out a caliphate out of Mindanao.

Padilla expressed confidence the joint operations of the military and the police would turn out to be successful.

“We call on the remaining terrorists to surrender while there is an opportunity”.

“If anybody thinks that he or she is physically capable of apprehending a member of the Maute, then do so”.

Among the captives still held by the rebels is Fr. Chito Suganob, parish priest of St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Padila said the military is now set to pull out some troops and personnel from the fighting, and deploy them to evacuation efforts and the rescue of hostages.

“The current focus of the operation remains: clearing of Marawi of militants still in the area; rescue of trapped residents; and recovery of civilian casualties and victims”, said Abella.

A spokesperson for the provincial government of Lanao del Sur also said the army had arrested a suspected militant trying to flee Marawi.

“We can not verify it yet”. “Because they are all the same, all the bodies we have recovered all have the same faces, and there were identifications so we still have to [identify] them”, said Padilla.

As of Monday, 61 militants, 20 government troops, and 19 civilians had died in the fighting, according to military and government authorities. While Indonesia has been fighting local militants since 2002, the rise of the Islamic State group has breathed new life into those militant networks and raised concern about the risk of Indonesian fighters returning home from the Middle East.

“When you’re desperate, you will do everything to survive”, said Zia Alonto Adiong, a regional lawmaker who welcomed dozens of people, including children, who fled to safety after more than a week trapped inside Marawi.

Hapilon, a senior member of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom gang, is on the U.S. government’s list of most-wanted terrorists.

Duterte last week placed Mindanao under martial law after local terrorist group Maute engaged government troops in a gun battle.

Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Eduardo Año was quoted by AP news agency as saying that the military has made advances in containing the weeklong siege of Marawi.

The Maute has been blamed for a bomb attack that killed 15 people in southern Davao city, Duterte’s hometown, last September.

There are no signs of letting up, according to local media reports.

Analysts and military officials say Maute’s attack on Marawi is their way of getting the attention of the ISIS, which the government says is seeking to establish a wilayat (province) in the Philippines.

The government said one Mindanao separatist group, which had struck a yet-to-be-implemented peace deal with it, had agreed to help the military get civilians, dead or alive, out of Marawi.