Philippines fails to meet deadline to retake Marawi

ISIS militants have gone a sacrilegious rampage, smashing statues and setting fire to a church building in footage purportedly filmed in a besieged city in the southern Philippines. Edwin de la Peña, bishop of Marawi, told Catholic news agency Fides that he was “happy” Suganob was alive but “afraid of the fate of the hostages-about 200 civilians in all-now used as human shields”.

Philippine soldiers are battling to recapture the town of Marawi from the militants, and clashes have already left at least 178 dead, including 20 civilians.

The military on Sunday implemented a four-hour “peace corridor” or ceasefire in fighting until noon that allowed trapped Marawi residents to move to safer ground as well as humanitarian aid to pass.

Duterte has asked the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), an Islamic separatist movement based on the Philippines island of Mindanao, to help negotiate a peace settlement with the Islamist fighters, who are predominantly drawn from the Maute Group based in and around Marawi.

The siege of the lakeside city has dragged on for almost two weeks.

Lorenzana also warned that many militants may have escaped, despite checkpoints throughout the city and surrounding it. “We had to pass through a lot of [militant] snipers”.The soldier’s last message to him when they accompanied him to the bus stop was to take care of their parents and not to leave them alone, said PO1 Abuyabor.”Probably, we have to limit air strikes to aircraft that can deliver accurately their ordnance”, he added.The Dansalan College, a Protestant institution, and the Catholic Cathedral of Maria Auxiliadora, were both razed, and a priest and about a dozen other parishioners captured.

An errant airstrike by the Filipino Air Force that fell on their own troops and killed 11 men while injuring seven others on Thursday was confirmed in a statement by government officials.

“This equipment will enhance the (Philippine Marines’) counterterrorism capabilities, and help protect (troops) actively engaged in counterterrorism operations in the southern Philippines”, a U.S. embassy statement said.

The equipment turned over today was all new, according to United States officers at the ceremony.

“I can end this war in 24 hours”, he said. I’m telling you now, you can kill all those you’re holding now, but I won’t talk to you. He pleaded with the president to consider their welfare, as it was hard for the hostages to hear the continuous sounds of war around them.

The militants have murdered 19 civilians, the military has said, while insisting none has died in any air assaults or the intense street-to-street battles. Between 100,000 and 200,000 people have fled the city, according to various news reports.

Fighting had erupted on May 23 after a bungled raid aimed at capturing Isnilon Hapilon, whom Islamic State proclaimed as its “emir” of Southeast Asia a year ago after he pledged allegiance to the group. This area is a part of the 85 percent of Marawi City that is now under the control of government troops.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, a controversial figure who has strained relations with the Philippines’ traditional ally, America, and is seeking “realignment with China, is himself a native of Mindanao Island, and has served as the Mayor of Davao City, the island’s largest city”.