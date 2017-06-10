Photos show gunmen storming Iran’s parliament during attacks in Tehran

The intelligence ministry said the attacks were carried out by five Iranian men who had joined IS and travelled to their bastions in Iraq and Syria before returning home.

“The five known terrorists.after joining the Daesh (IS) terrorist group, left the country and participated in crimes carried out by this terrorist group in Mosul and Raqa”, the ministry said in a statement cited by Agence France-Presse.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s suicide bombings and gun attacks in Tehran.

The attacks have been claimed by Islamic State but Iranian hardliners believe that Saudi Arabia was behind the attacks, Omid Nouripour, the foreign affairs spokesman for the German Green Party, told German broadcaster RBB.

On Wednesday morning, terrorists launched simultaneous attacks on Iran's parliament building in downtown Tehran and on the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, south of the city.

Foreign minister Javad Zarif rejects statement by USA president that Iran fell victim “to the evil they promote”.

“Repugnant [White House] statement & Senate sanctions as Iranians counter terror backed by USA clients”.

The Intelligence Ministry said its forces stormed several “safe houses” linked to the group in the country’s northwest, according to state television.

Five of the attackers died and, Reuters reports, more than half a dozen suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault – the first major attack Iran has experienced in years. Iran is a majority-Shiite nation, and the Islamic State is a Sunni group that often targets Shiite Muslims.

Trump’s comments brought criticism from Iranians on social media, who recalled their government’s offers of support and the candlelight vigils held in Iran after the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States. “Iranians lit candles for you on 9/11”.

The terrorist attack drew worldwide condemnation but US President Donald Trump and the White House said Iran deserved it, prompting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to denounce the comments “repugnant”. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad-Zarif called it “repugnant” on Twitter and said the Iranian people “reject” the statement. “Classy”, tweeted Ali Ghezelbash, an Iranian business analyst.

Iranian leaders sought to play down the attacks, with supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying: “These firecrackers that happened today will not have the slightest effect on the will of the people”.