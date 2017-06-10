PIA’s operations affected by IT glitch

The owner of British Airways saw shares nosedive into the red after its “catastrophic” IT failure over the weekend caused mayhem for holidaymakers.

Flights from Heathrow and Gatwick were grounded on Saturday, leaving passengers stranded. He said the surge “collapsed our IT systems”, which affected the technology responsible for the airline’s flight, baggage and customer communication. The issue also took down its call centers and website.

“There was a power surge and there was a back-up system which did not work at that particular point in time”.

“There could also be additional hotel accommodation and food/beverage costs for affected passengers”, the Citi strategists noted. Data from flight tracker FlightAware.com showed BA΄s sister airlines in Spain, Iberia and Air Nostrum, cancelled more than 320 flights on Monday.

He revealed BA is operating more than 95% of its flights on Monday, with all of its Gatwick services and long-haul flights from Heathrow going ahead. These include starting to charge for food on short haul flights previous year to cut costs.

In a video statement posted Saturday, British Airwys CEO Alex Cruz said the airline was experiencing a “major IT system failure” that caused “very severe disruption” to the airline’s operations worldwide.

“In 2016 BA made hundreds of dedicated and loyal IT staff redundant and outsourced the work to India”.

“They have all been local issues around a local data centre who has been managed and fixed by local resources”.

BA now faces a huge compensation bill from those passengers who were unable to travel, as well as questions from International Airlines Group investors when they finally see the cost of it all.

Meanwhile, the airline has come in for criticism after signposting some customers to a phone line costing up to 62p per minute.

Coming during a British bank holiday weekend, It caused long queues and confusion at airports and left planes stuck on runways. The disruption turned into a public relations disaster.

Over the weekend, some stranded passengers curled up under blankets on the floor or slumped on luggage trolleys, images that played prominently online and in newspapers.

At the same time, the airline said that it is facing a backlog of luggage that will take “some days” to clear.

British Airways (BA) said Tuesday its computer networks were operating normally again after an outage over the weekend sparked hundreds of flight cancellations.