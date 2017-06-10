The fact it opened up with over $60 million is not a cause to be disappointed, but we should actually be impressed.

Memorial Day revenue at the North American box office posted to its lowest marks in nearly 20 years. Rather, it seems that zombie sharks and monkeys, along with the fact that that Johnny Depp is somehow legitimately a cinematic sensation in Russian Federation in 2017, carried Pirates 5 to global victory.

In a scathing New York Times review, A.O. Scott wrote, “This movie would be a rip-off even if someone paid you to see it”.

The weekend total for Dead Men Tell No Tales came in at $62.2 million, the lowest since the original’s $46.6 million (but it earned $70 million plus over its first five days, having opened on a Wednesday). “This is one of the most prolific franchises in history, and will cross $4 billion in combined box-office revenue today”, said Disney distribution chief Dave Hollis. Last year, with “X-Men: Apocalypse” in the No. 1 slot, the box office came in at more than $205 million, while it was almost $195 million in 2015.

Johnny Depp arrives on the red carpet for the global premiere of the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” in Shanghai May 11, 2017. The Marvel installment is inching closer to the billion mark worldwide, which is extra good news for Disney, especially after rival studio Universal just saw its latest flagship film, Fate of the Furious, race past $1 billion this weekend.

Johnny Depp’s fifth outing as Jack Sparrow is looking at a four-day domestic holiday weekend sum of US$77 million (S$106 million). Baywatch, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Priyanka Chopra, didn’t do as well as the studio had hoped and only grossed around $22 million over the holiday weekend. With a lousy 19% on Rotten Tomatoes, the ’90s show reboot flopped with a four-day gross of only $23 million.

20th Century Fox’s “Alien: Covenant” moved to the fourth place with an estimated 10.5 million USA dollars in its second week in release. After debuting at the number three spot last weekend, Everything, Everything added additional $7.4 million over the long Memorial Day weekend.

Rounding out the top 10 were: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” ($6.1 million) “Snatched” (US$5.1 million) “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” (US$4.3 million) “The Boss Baby” (US$2.5 million) “Beauty and the Beast”(US$2 million).