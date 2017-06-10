Pittsburgh Penguins blow out Nashville Predators for 3-2 series lead

Consider his description of the opening couple minutes Thursday in Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final when Crosby launched the Penguins toward a 6-0 win and a 3-2 series lead.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will stick with Matt Murray for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final.

After all, Wayne Gretzky played with Jari Kurri and Jonathan Toews saw time with Patrick Kane.

It took seven years for the Penguins to reach the final again after Crosby’s first victory in 2009 and he’s noted a desire to not let opportunity slip away when it presents itself.

As this lost season drags on, and even the ice grows exhausted of the Edmonton Oilers skating on it, I'm noticing more goals against where the entire Oilers team just doesn't look sharp. "And that's just going to be like (that)". That's tanking-for-McDavid-Buffalo bad. That's one reason I prefer Game Score here, because it can contextualize the fact that Crosby got dominated despite putting up points. Crosby now has 20 career points in the Stanley Cup Final, a new franchise record and one more than team owner Mario Lemieux.

On the ensuing power play, Crosby set up Schultz for a slap shot that went under Rinne’s pads for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead 1:31 into the first.

NOTES: Nashville D Ryan Ellis left in the second period with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

“I’ve never seen anything like this”, said John Ettinger, a hockey fan who moved to Nashville from NY, has been to two previous NHL finals, and will attend Sunday’s game. His teammates weren’t sharing any information either. But just as the Predators started to gain some structure in their game, Evgeni Malkin wristed a top-shelf shot past goalie Pekka Rinne late in the first period. The Preds are 9-1 at home in this postseason, while the Pens are now 10-3. He made The Trade to win now and his squad won but two measly games in these playoffs and P.K. and the Predators have gone to the final, something Montreal hasn’t done since 1993. Sissons was given a match penalty, triggering an automatic review.

Not having Sissons would have been a blow to Nashville’s depth at forward with center Ryan Johansen and left wing Kevin Fiala out injured.

The Penguins’ power play had been 1-for-16 in the series and 0-for-13 over the previous three games.

The Penguins will try to close it out in game six Sunday in Nashville. Malkin was assisted by Ron Hainsey and Phil Kessel. As play went the other way, Crosby tossed his water bottle toward Ekholm.

Ekholm said the Predators tried to answer nearly too quickly.

“I think one of the things that allows our young kids to play with Sid is how he interacts with these guys”, Sullivan said. “That’s going to happen”.

“I don’t understand it”, Predators Coach Peter Laviolette said after the game.

Rinne returns to Pittsburgh, where he was shelled in the first two games of the series and is 0-5 with a 4.85 goals-against average and.833 save percentage over his National Hockey League career. What actually was said between the two at the conclusion of Game 3, captured by Showtime’s “All Access: Quest for the Stanley Cup” program, had nothing to do with halitosis and is unprintable.

“I see the numbers, but if the number is not 100 per cent, or guaranteed, then it doesn’t matter to me”, said Rust. “He sets the tone right off the bat”. He also finished a minus-two, the first time he was a minus player since May 14 against the Anaheim Ducks.

The coach also doesn't see any searching for answers because they know exactly what they need to do better, and he expects them to bounce back. I think we've got to play determined. "So sometimes he may get a lot of points, sometimes he may not, but at the end of the day, he's doing the same stuff and seeing little things. for the whole team that definitely provides a jump".