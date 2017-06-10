Plans for IndyRef2 off as SNP suffers shock defeat

Four years later, his party won an unprecedented overall majority at Holyrood and secured a referendum on Scottish independence.

Nicola Sturgeon having called another referendum has actually put a lot of voters in a position where they want to tactically vote to remove the SNP from the seat and to send her a message that we said no to a second referendum.

With an easy, raucous laugh, she is a self-described “shovel-faced lesbian”, a literature graduate and a former journalist who says the army taught her the art of leadership when she was a reservist.

When I was up in Moray last week, all parties there said that one question dominated: the prospect of the SNP’s second referendum. “It’s important that the Conservative voice isn’t delegitimised”, she told Reuters prior to the election.

The Scottish Green Party criticised the channel’s decision not to include them in the debate and an STV spokeswoman said the decision was made as, under the Ofcom code, the broadcaster is required to consider historical election performance. No, if unionists want someone who will stand up to the separatists, it has to be Davidson. Mrs May saw her rating plummet by 15 points on the previous YouGov poll in May while Mr Corbyn saw his rating rise by 31 points. In a campaign in which she rarely strayed off script, May earned the nickname “Maybot”.

Scotland voted by 55 per cent against independence in a 2014 referendum, but the defeated nationalists voted en masse for the SNP in 2015 handing them 56 out of 59 seats in Scotland.

The Scottish National Party won a majority of Scotland’s districts, but its wings were clipped like few predicted for a party that’s been in the ascendancy for a decade.

The SNP still took 35 seats, while the Conservatives won 13 seats in Scotland, achieving the second largest share of the vote.

“We’ll elect MPs to go to Westminster to decide whether the social security cuts that the Tories want to impose that are going to drive hundreds of thousand, perhaps a million, more children across the United Kingdom into poverty and we need to make sure we’ve got strong voices arguing for the right things on that”.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson at Meadowbank Stadium, Edinburgh.

She told BBC Scotland: “Indyref2 is dead, that’s what we have seen tonight”. She has been photographed on a tank with a British flag, or even atop a bull in the past, once describing herself as “a bit of a photo tart”.

She added: “Clearly there are issues of the country feeling uncertain in the wake of Brexit and independence clearly being a factor in that”.

Collaborators hint at a ruthless streak.

She said as a party with significant parliamentary representation she would be willing to be part of a “progressive alternative” to a Conservative government if there is a need for a coalition. “In private she might chuck a can of diet coke across a room”.

“I think people in the party see she reaches people that the Conservatives haven’t got to in a long time”.