PM Modi departs for Kazakhstan to attend Shanghai Cooperation summit

India’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Harsh Kumar Jain said there will two flights per week from Astana to New Delhi from July.

During his stay, Sharif will be holding bilateral meetings with the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on Thursday, and the Mongolian and Russian presidents on Friday.

The two countries will focus on aligning the New Eurasian Land Bridge and the construction of an economic corridor linking China, central Asia and west Asia, with the Kazakh strategy of building an worldwide logistics corridor.

Prime Minister Modi will also take part in the inauguration of Astana Expo 2017, a world class exhibition that will be held over the next three months.

Modi on Wednesday said full membership of the SCO would help India in terms of connectivity and economic and counter-terror cooperation with the Eurasian bloc.

Despite these contentious issues, officials on both sides expressed some hope that Modi and Xi would at least try to put bilateral ties back on track in the lead-up to the BRICS Summit in Xiamen in September. He said peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan.

Inclusion of India and Pakistan into the SCO would mean addition of another 1.45 billion people which would make the grouping cover around 40 per cent of the global population.

India will be able to play a major role in addressing the threat of terrorism in the region.

The highlight of this year’s summit is the accession of India and Pakistan to the SCO.With their induction, the SCO will expand its geographical coverage to South Asia and become one of the biggest regional organisations. Pakistan had applied for the body’s membership in 2010.