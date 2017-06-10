PM Modi meets Xi Jinping on sidelines of SCO summit in Astana

India had been an observer country at the SCO since 2005 and had applied for a full membership in 2014.

Modi and Sharif are in Astana to attend the summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) where India and Pakistan will be inducted as full members of the bloc today.

Modi also met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged pleasantries with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif at a reception here tonight amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions over a range of issues. Russian Federation argues that with Western sanctions against Tehran lifted, it could finally become a member of the bloc which also includes four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics.

PM Modi and Xi are now in the Kazakhstan capital to attend the annual SCO Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the discussions a short while ago as India is now an Observer state.

“There was neither any request from their side nor any such proposal from our side”, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said on the possibility of the two prime ministers meeting at Astana during the two-day summit, reported Economic Times.

Both the leaders discussed ways to expand bilateral ties and security situation in the region.

Stressing about the need to deepen cooperation between India and Uzbekistan, Modi said “India and Uzbekistan has foundations in the historical contacts and cultural links and there is a lot of scope for enhancing ties between both the countries”.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after 17 months.

One Belt One Road (OBOR) is a development strategy proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which focuses on connectivity and cooperation between China and the rest of Eurasia, encompassing around 60 countries and is worth over $50 billion.

Later today, the Prime Minister along with Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić will also take part in the inauguration of Astana Expo 2017, a world class exhibition.

They had their last brief meeting in Ufa SCO Summit.