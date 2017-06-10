PM Modi to address SCO summit in Kazakhstan today

As an SCO member, India is expected to have a bigger say in pressing for concerted action in dealing with terrorism as well as on issues relating to security and defence in the region.

“The SCO gives us a powerful platform for partnerships to promote peace, build trust, and spur economic development for shared prosperity”.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz was also present at the meeting.

We are achieving full membership today, but India has been nurturing and maintaining good historic relations with every SCO member.

Xi also said that China and India should increase trade and investment cooperation to ensure that the two countries were able to enjoy more “early stage profits” from large scale projects in infrastructure and industry.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 9, 2017.

Sharif was among the South Asian leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government led by Modi in May 2014.

New Delhi is smarting over China’s refusal to allow it entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, a global cartel that controls nuclear trade, and over Beijing blocking a request at the United Nations to sanction a Pakistan-based militant blamed for attacks on India.

India abstained from the Summit to highlight its concerns over the Dollars 50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor which is part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the pet project of Xi, and passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The two leaders meet in Astana, Kazakhstan on the sidelines of a summit for the eight country bloc, which also includes almost a dozen other states as partners or observer states.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The 17th SCO summit holds special significance as India and Pakistan have been formally inducted as SCO members. “Want to thank all members for their support”, PM said.

“There was some discussion on political issues and as SCO itself is terrorism focused so Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, threat of radicalization (were discussed)”, Jaishankar told reporters.

“With SCO members, we share deep historical and cultural ties, as well as strong economic and strategic linkages”.