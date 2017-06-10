PNG stands firm on Paris Agreement

“With the Trump Administration’s inexcusable withdrawal from the Paris agreement, it is imperative that towns and cities take the lead on climate action”, Lempert said in a statement this week.

The overwhelming majority of climate scientists accept that greenhouse gas emissions from human activities are leading to global-scale warming and related changes to our climate such as more frequent extreme weather events and new precipitation patterns.

Last week, President Trump publicly announced his intention to exit the Paris Agreement, the global framework to reduce emissions and limit global warming as much as possible. “Climate change is real, regardless of what others may say”.

We’re glad to see our governor, Andrew Cuomo, lead NY to join with California and Washington in starting a coalition of states committed to upholding their part of the Paris pact.

President Donald Trump pulled out of the two-year contract protecting the worldwide environment, the Paris Agreement, on June 1. “Our citizens can not afford for the state to give up its reputation as a leader of innovation, which is why we must maintain the tenets of the Paris accord, no matter what President Trump has made a decision to do”. The Accord is an worldwide agreement – years in the making – created to mitigate anthropogenic (human caused) global climate change (GCC) by fostering a reduction of greenhouse gases (GHG) emitted to the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, both press and analysts have largely discredited Trump and his administration’s claims that withdrawing from the agreement has so far created tens of thousands for coal miners. He denounced climate change as a Chinese plot to undermine the USA economy.

Former New York Mayor and U.N. Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change Michael Bloomberg pledged $15 million to make up for the USA contribution to the climate agreement. President Donald Trump announced a week earlier that the United States will be withdrawing from the agreement. Through the agreement, members of the UNFCCC strive to develop plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the next several years.

Given Homer’s interest in climate change issues, joining such an organization might be a good thing to do. “We’ve lost 50 percent of the reefs, but that means we still have 50 percent left”, said Gates, who is working in Hawaii to breed corals that can better withstand increasing temperatures. “It’s embarrassing that we’re one of three countries not in the agreement and I think it’s great that some states and cities are stepping up”.