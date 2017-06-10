Pokemon Go Will Now Support Apple’s Expanded Reality Tech

Apple’s move follows a lawsuit filed by a family in December 2016, after their 5-year-old daughter was killed by a distracted driver allegedly using the FaceTime video chat feature. With this update, there will be a dedicated place for recent files on your iPad, but also those in apps, on your other iOS devices, in iCloud Drive, and across other services like Box and Dropbox. The updates coming in the latest version of macOS might actually score Apple some points, though. Some of the apps that will support the new device are the legendary Pokemon Go. What this feature does is that it automatically deleted unused applications to free up space. The new UI of Siri is lot better now as it shows more information in a single page.

The document released at the WWDC, first spotted by Engadget says that “Your apps can read tags to give users more information about the physical environment and the real world objects in it”.

Apple has finally revamped its app store where you now have a Today section where you get all the new stuff added in the store on a daily basis.

According to technology blog 9To5Mac, when an iPhone or iPad is running iOS 11 and tries to join a home W-Fi network – nearby iOS gadgets will get a pop-up asking if you’d like to share the password with the new device.

Phone settings such as screen brightness, volume and wi-fi signal are all found inside the Control Center. The users will now notice that there is a new Screen Recording icon in the overlay. And it also offers on-screen access to your most-recently-used apps in thumbnail form. If there is a WiFi network in a given area and one iOS 11 device is already connected to it, this connected device can share the WiFi password with the new device easily. The Safari web browser was also updated to block auto-play videos and limit targeting of ads. Other handy features include an automatic login to new devices simply by bringing it close to a Mac or other iOS 11 devices.

Finally, I’ll just point out that Swift Playgrounds, which is only on the iPad, is even more unbelievable now, and it is packed with learning content.

Unless Cupertino decides to remove something so big and highly anticipated from the early private beta preview of iOS 11 later on, which wouldn’t be a very wise call. Hopefully (and presumably) the performance and reliability will improve before the public beta.