Polanski’s victim pleads to end case: ‘He owes me nothing’

Geimer, 54, has long supported Polanski’s efforts to end the legal saga that limits his freedom, but Friday will was the first time she’s appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on his behalf, attorney Harland Braun said. “It should be to everyone”.

Making her first public appearance at a court hearing in the case on Friday, Geimer, who was 13-years-old when Polanski assaulted her in Los Angeles in 1977, said she had wanted the criminal case against the film director closed for decades.

He then fled the United States, fearing a plea bargain with prosecutors would be overrulled and that he would get a lengthy prison term.

The director claims that he was promised by the judge overseeing the case that the six weeks he spent in custody would be the only time he would serve.

Polanski’s lawyer Harland Braun told the BBC: “She is coming with her husband because she is exhausted of this case going on for 40 years”.

Polanski has been fighting for years to end the case and lift an global arrest warrant that confined him to his native France, Switzerland and Poland, where he fled the Holocaust.

During her testimony, the woman, now 53, reiterated that she had long forgiven the director for his actions and insisted Polanski has suffered enough, while she and her family would also like the opportunity to put the past firmly behind her. “That is something people need to remember in this case”, Debra said.

In 1988, she sued him for sexual assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

Samantha Geimer smiles as she arrives at Los Angeles Superior Court for the motion hearing in Los Angeles on Friday. She was permitted to speak based on her status as a victim.

Roman Polanski’s sister-in-law Debra Tate said she hopes the court listens.

Polanski and his lawyers argue he’s the victim of judicial misconduct.

Braun has said he believes a transcript of closed-door testimony from former Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson will confirm a plea deal negotiated in 1978 calling for Polanski to be sentenced to time already served behind bars.

Braun hopes to use the testimony to persuade European authorities to rescind the worldwide arrest warrant against Polanski.

Polanski, who has dual Polish and French citizenship, was re-arrested in Switzerland in 2009 and spent time in prison and under house arrest before being released.

At a news conference after the court hearing Friday, she said she was offended when she read his 1984 autobiography, in which he described their encounter as consensual.

The Los Angeles judge commended Geimer for speaking out, telling her: “Your words mean a lot to this court”.

“The people implore this court to deny defendant’s motions and to summarily deny any future request to re-litigate these issues absent a showing of new facts or a change in circumstance”, Hanisee wrote, per The AP.

Agreeing that Samantha Geimer and her loved ones deserve the closure provided in the successful resolution of the case, Judge Scott Gordon added that Roman Polanski holds the key to bringing her peace by finally surrendering himself to USA authorities.