Polanski victim arrives at Los Angeles court

On Friday, Samantha Geimer, who was 13 at the time of the crime, appealed directly to a judge to end the long-running case, the fugitive director’s lawyer said.

Geimer has made her plea through the media and court documents, but this would be her first time to do so before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, Braun said.

Gordon said he would issue a written ruling on the release of the Gunson transcript.

Samantha Geimer told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon that she wanted the case to end, either with an outright dismissal or by the judge sentencing Polanski without him being present.

Gordon ruled in April that the French-Polish director could not cut a deal from overseas to return to the USA without serving more jail time.

The Rosemary’s Baby director says he fled because the judge who was handling his case decades ago promised him he’d serve 90 days of psychiatric evaluation, but was going to sentence him to 50 years in prison.

Samantha Geimer arrives at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on June 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The hearing Friday was part of an effort by Braun to get the court to unseal testimony by the now-retired prosecutor in the case, who is believed to have testified in a closed session about backroom sentencing discussions.

“I was a young and sexually active teenager”, Geimer told reporters, insisting that she had not been deeply scarred by her sex and drug encounter with Polanski.

It was the first time Geimer had appeared in court to defend Polanski.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor in exchange for dropping drug, rape and sodomy charges. Instead she said the legal system had abused both her and Polanski nearly from the beginning of the case.

Polanski, whose films include “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Pianist”, was arrested on USA warrants in both Poland and Switzerland during the past decade, but both countries ultimately declined to extradite him. He has been overseas since his flight 39 years ago; the warrant even kept him from the 2003 Academy Awards ceremony when he won an Oscar for “The Pianist”.

Ms Geimer, whose blonde bob was highlighted with a streak of pink, appeared in court alongside her husband David to make the motion which was supported by Polanski’s lawyer, Harland Braun.

Polanski – who is married to French actress Emmanuelle Seigner, with whom he has two children -has since refused to return to the United States without assurances that he would not serve additional time in prison.

In April, Gordon rejected Polanski’s latest effort to be tried in absentia, ruling that Polanski must first return to the USA and submit to the court’s jurisdiction before the case can be resolved.

The director supplied the minor with champagne and a portion of a sedative pill before raping her, grand jury transcripts stated.

She wrote memoir titled “The Girl: A Life in the Shadow of Roman Polanski” four years ago. The cover features a photo shot by Polanski.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion”, Geimer said Friday.