Police announce new arrest linked to London Bridge attack

Police identified Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, a Pakistan-born individual who had been previously investigated by MI5 and United Kingdom police and Rachid Redouane, 30, who is believed to be of Moroccan or Libyan origin, as two of the London attackers on Monday night.

Fresh arrests have been made in the investigation into the London Bridge attack, including two men who were held in a swoop by armed officers.

A man in his 30s was arrested by Irish police in Wexford county, south of Dublin, and questioned over documentation connected to Redouane.

The body was recovered near Limehouse, downstream of London Bridge, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday by specialist officers from the marine police unit.

Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane from Barking, east London, were named by police yesterday.

United Kingdom security was on high alert following the attack at London Bridge, in which eight people were killed and over 50 others injured when three assailants mowed down pedestrians on the bridge and then launched a stabbing rampage at the nearby Borough Market.

Trump criticized Khan for his comments following the weekend terror attack in London that killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more.

Zaghba visited her at her home near Bologna several times and in March 2016, after being stopped at Bologna airport, he was investigated for possible global terrorist activity but released, according to the newspaper.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss details of the case.

Italian prosecutor Giuseppe Amato said there was not enough evidence to arrest or charge the 22-year-old when he was caught at Bologna airport last year.

Work is still under way to identify the third man who was killed during the attack.

“The rhetoric that has been coming from IS and other organisations has been to encourage people to take action into their own hands, to use low-tech methods”, she said.

TRT World’s Sarah Morice reports from London.

Two men were arrested by police “supported by firearms officers” on a street in Ilford, east London, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

– Neighbors in Barking told CNN that they had recognized Butt as one of the three dead attackers from Saturday night. All three attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State group.

A focus on security would normally be expected to help the prospects of May’s Conservative Party in the coming general election.

Butt featured in a Channel 4 documentary past year about Islamist extremists with links to the jailed preacher Anjem Choudary called The Jihadis Next Door. Redouane had not aroused any suspicions.

Police said earlier that witness accounts suggested he might have been thrown into the river.

Neighbours described Butt as an avid weightlifter. Transport for London confirmed he worked for London Underground in customer services before leaving last October.

Butt, 27, was a Pakistan-born British citizen who was known to the police.

Video showing the final moments of the London Bridge attack has emerged, revealing how close police involved came to being injured.

The disclosure raises questions about the police’s judgment and increases pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, who three days before a national election is facing criticism for overseeing cuts to police during her years as interior minister, Reuters noted. May was Home Secretary prior to becoming prime minister previous year.

The area around Borough Market is not expected to reopen Tuesday.

“Our work necessarily involves making hard judgments about how to prioritize the resources available to us at a time when the United Kingdom is facing a severe and high tempo terrorist threat”, police said.

So far four of those killed in the attack have been named.

It was lowered once intelligence agencies were comfortable this wasn’t the case.

Following the Manchester bombing, May had said Abedi was on the security services’ radar “up to a point”.