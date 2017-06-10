Police arrest 2 more suspects over bridge attack

The men drove into pedestrians on the bridge before stabbing people in Borough Market seven days ago.

Petrol bombs were also found littered alongside the van used to run down victims on London Bridge, suggesting the plot was meant to be more destructive. Eight people were killed and the three attackers were shot dead by police.

Scotland Yard wants more witnesses to come forward and is also appealing to companies who hire out vans to report any suspicious activity, the BBC report said.

A 28-year-old man was in the early morning hours on Saturday in Barking, and a 27-year-old man was arrested in Ilford, both in east London.

He was also held on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts and taken into custody while police searched the two properties.

In a raid of an east London apartment rented by Redouane, police found an English-language copy of the Quran opened at a page describing martyrdom and materials that may have been used to make the Molotov cocktails.

Police have discovered equipment for making petrol bombs, plastic bottles and duct tape for constructing fake suicide bomb belts, and an ID card for Redouane.

27-year-old Butt had ganged up with two other accomplices to carry out the terror attack on June 3 that killed eight persons and injured almost 50.

They found a number of office chairs and a suitcase, and believe that the attackers had told family they were using the van to move as a cover story.

He is thought to have driven the van, with Redouane and Zaghba in the back.

At two minutes before 22:00, the van crossed London Bridge heading south.

The attack began with the van driving back along the pavements of the bridge, running down three pedestrians before crashing outside the Barrowboy and Banker pub opposite London Bridge station.

“It appears to be some kind of kitchen knife, and there is an indication they are ceramic and you could potentially avoid metal detection systems”. “Where might the attackers have bought them from?” police said.

Mr Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter-Terrorism Command, said: “We’ve been working round the clock to understand what these men did in the lead-up to the attack but we need to know more about these unusual knives”.

Detectives investigating the London Bridge attack have made their 20th arrest.

The flammable liquid was put inside 13 wine bottles, some of which were labelled “Baywood: Fruity Rose”, and had rags tied to their lids, police said.

Scotland Yard said it wanted to hear from anyone renting vans who might have suspicions about a customer.

Police are asking for help in figuring out where this knife was purchased. “It looks as if it is pretty much a contained plot involving the three of them, which is supported by the forensic evidence we’ve got back so far”.

Met Police confirmed to CNN that Butt was out on bail at the time of the attacks, having been arrested in a low-level fraud offense in October 2016. He had been opening accounts and closing them again, possibly to launder money.