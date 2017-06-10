Police arrest 3 more in London Bridge attack investigation

Previously unreleased CCTV footage has made its way to social media, showing the moment armed police officers killed three terrorists who launched a vicious attack on Londoners last week. She claimed she’d told police after the airport stop not to let Zaghba fly to Istanbul.

Former U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper said in a speech to Australia’s National Press Club: “Unfortunately, on a serious note, I am compelled to acknowledge the tragic loss of two Australian citizens in the mindless, heinous terrorist attack in London“. British security and law enforcement officials are investigating Butt as the potential ringleader of the cell, according to a security official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the ongoing details.

“My thoughts and efforts now are with trying to bring up my daughter with the knowledge that some day I will have to try and explain to her why her father did what he did”, she said.

A second Italian official said there had been “an absolute interchange of investigative information with the British authorities” in Zaghba’s case. I heard from an uncle that he wanted to go to Syria to fight, but because of the family pressure, or it might be the intervention by the authorities who seized his passport or whatever, he couldn’t go there’.

The police apparently shoot the suspects after they seemingly refuse to surrender.

A woman is comforted by her friend as she breaks down in tears during a minute of silence near the scene of Saturday’s terrorist attack.

Cops carried out the raids after three terrorists killed seven people and injured 48 in London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market on Saturday. The Metropolitan Police said the package was not terror-related.

Redouane was 30 and “claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan”, police said.

Quilliam chief executive Haras Rafiq said: “It’s one thing when someone from the general public reports an individual as a violent extremist, but when experienced experts who are involved in de-radicalising jihadists – as Dr Hasan is, report them, a caution is not enough”. It is believed to be that of French national Xavier Thomas.

The attackers are then shot dead.

French President Emmanuel Macron says a third French victim has been identified among those killed in the stabbing and van attacks in London.

He added: “We are paying a heavy cost in these attacks”.

Police searching for a Frenchman missing since Saturday’s attack on London Bridge say they have recovered a body from the River Thames, potentially taking the death toll to eight.