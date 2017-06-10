Police searching for a Frenchman missing since Saturday’s attack on London Bridge say they have recovered a body from the River Thames, potentially taking the death toll to eight.

Metropolitan Police distributed this photo of Youssef Zaghba, who they have named as the third London Bridge attacker.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts, while a 33-year-old man was held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

The three attackers drove a van from London Bridge into pedestrians then got out and began stabbing people in the attack, which also left 48 people injured.

Rome – A third man arrested for carrying out Saturday’s deadly attack in central London is an Italian-Moroccan who was arrested a year ago on suspicion of trying to reach Syria, according to Italian media reports.

Witness accounts suggest Thomas might have been thrown into the river, police said.

The twin terror attacks that shook London and the United Kingdom late on the night of June 3 could have been prevented, it has emerged.

He appeared in a Channel 4 documentary called “The Jihadis Next Door” previous year and was once asked to leave a mosque in east London for being disruptive.

Anti-terror police have arrested another man in connection with the London Bridge attack in an early-morning raid on a home in east London. The charges the others face remain unclear.

Redouane was 30 years old and had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. While Redouane was not know to any intelligence communities, many are criticizing British intelligence for not taking the known affiliations of Butt and Zaghba more seriously.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday announced that she is willing to weaken fundamental rights in order to make it easier for authorities to detain suspected militants even when authorities did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute them.