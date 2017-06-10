Police identifies third attacker of London attack

The accused however are not connected to the 1 June attack in the United Kingdom capital that left eight people dead, the police said on Thursday.

London police said earlier they had recovered a body from the Thames in their search for Xavier Thomas, a 45-year-old missing since Saturday’s attack. “I would urge anyone with information about these men, their movements in the days and hours before the attack and the places they frequented to come forward”, national counter-terrorism police chief Mark Rowley said in the statement.

Pressure has been building on police to explain why one of the three attackers had managed to slip under the radar despite having known links to extremists.

Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan.

He said Zaghba was always tracked by Italian intelligence officers while in the country and that United Kingdom authorities were informed.

People look at floral tributes on London Bridge, Wednesday, to commemorate the victims in Saturday’s attack.

According to a BBC report, the third attacker has been identified as “Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian man who lived in east London“.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attacks led to the deaths of seven people, while three terrorists who carried out the attacks were also killed.

“Police and the security agencies are facing questions about whether they missed chances to thwart the attack”.

Citing intelligence sources, Italian dailies Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica said Zaghba was met at the Bologna airport by Italian intelligence agents each time he arrived in Italy to visit his mother after his initial run-in with Bologna airport authorities on March 15, 2016.

The prosecutor said Italy had lacked the evidence to prosecute Zaghba, but had warned Britain about him. Witnesses told the BBC that van hit “five or six people, ‘ then the attackers exited the vehicle and pursued others in a “rampage” in which hundreds ran for their lives“.

“People are going to look at the front pages today and they’re going to say ‘how on earth could we have let this guy or possibly more through the net?”