Police identify perpetrators of London Bridge terror attack

The Met police said Butt was a British citizen born in Pakistan, while Redouane, who also lived in Barking, claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan.

The police have identified two of the London Bridge attackers as Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, and Rachid Redoune, 30.

Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday that the atrocity on London Bridge and adjoining Borough Market had amounted to an “attack on the free world” as it was confirmed that the dead and injured came from multiple nationalities.

The aftermath of Saturday night’s rampage, which left seven dead and dozens wounded, dominated the campaign trail ahead of Thursday’s general election.

Sadiq Khan, speaking to a crowd of hundreds gathered at Potters Fields Park near London City Hall overlooking the River Thames and just a short walk from the area of the attack, condemned the attackers, calling them “sick and evil extremists” and saying London would “never be broken by terrorism”.

“Our secrity and policing plans for events are being reviewed”.

In a clear reference to Trump’s tweets Sunday and Monday criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Clinton said: “It’s a time for steady, determined leadership – like we are seeing from local authorities in London, including the mayor of London“.

May hailed police actions in response to Saturday’s attacks, which she said “saved countless lives”, but said, “We have seen overall too much tolerance of extremism in this country”, and repeated her call for a commission to take up “the necessary task of stamping out extremism”.

“She was a friend to many here”, said Kathy Christiansen, executive director of Alpha House, a shelter in Calgary for people suffering from addictions, where Archibald was a social worker until a few months ago.

They said searches were ongoing at both addresses. But police insisted there had been no prior indication of Saturday’s attack.

The national threat level was raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites, but reduced to its second-highest level last weekend.

After ploughing a white van into several pedestrians on London Bridge, the killers ran down a flight of stairs at the side of London Bridge towards Cafe Brood near Borough Market.

“Albertans are shocked and deeply saddened by the terror attack in London“. The men mowed down pedestrians using a vehicle, and then began attacking them with knives.

She said she would like more resources, but did not want all police in Britain to carry guns.