Police increase patrols in Tehran after Iran terror attacks

“Repugnant WH (White House) statement and Senate sanctions as Iranians counter terror backed by U.S. clients”.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that as the Iran legislation moves forward, lawmakers will have an opportunity to offer amendments that would authorize new sanctions on Russian Federation.

The comments sparked anger from Iranians on social media, who recalled the vigils in Tehran that followed the September 11 attacks.

(AP Photo/Fars News Agency, Omid Vahabzadeh).

Security forces laid a siege to the parliament for several hours. Suicide bombers and gunmen stormed into Iran’s parlia.

The assailants who carried out the two deadly attacks in Tehran resulting in the deaths of 13 people were Iranians who were recruited by the Islamic State (IS) terror group, a top security official said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Intelligence Ministry had released the pictures and first names of five perpetrators of the terror attacks.

Saudi Arabia has denied involvement, Reuters reports.

They were later claimed by IS, the first the group has claimed inside Iran. Six people including a woman have also been arrested in connection to the attack. That came after Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari, a deputy Interior Minister, told state TV that “law enforcement activities may increase”.

A voice on the video praises God and says in Arabic: “Do you think we will leave?”

Twin attacks on the Iranian Parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini’s mausoleum in the capital, Tehran, have killed at least 12 people and injured many more.

“This terrorist act took place a week after a joint meeting between the US president and head of a reactionary regional country [Saudi Arabia] which has been a constant supporter of terrorism”, the statement said.

The Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed to take revenge for the attacks, and said that there is a definitive link to the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia in May, CNN reported.

“Iranian people reject such US claims of friendship”, Zarif wrote.

Iran has indirectly suggested that Saudi Arabia, its major regional rival and a USA ally, played a role in the attack.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have pointed the finger at regional rival Saudi Arabia, a close United States ally, which Iran accuses of funding extremism and groups, including ISIS.

President Tony Tan Keng Yam sent a condolence message to his Iranian counterpart, Mr Hassan Rouhani, after Wednesday’s terrorist attacks in Teheran, which the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned as “reprehensible”.

The “spilled blood of the innocent will not remain unavenged”, the Revolutionary Guard statement said. The attacks were claimed by the Islamic State group, which Syria routinely claims, without evidence, is backed by Western and other powers that want to remove President Bashar Assad from power.

“We still can not judge that Saudi Arabia has had a role in this terrorist incident”, he added.

They had fled Iran after their cell was disbanded at the time and their ringleader, Abu Aysheh, was killed, it added.