Police name gunman in Melbourne hostage-taking

Victoria Police said their advice from the corrections department was that Khayre qualified for parole and had been obeying the terms of his parole since November previous year.

Khayre had come to the attention of New South Wales police and the Australian Federal Police back in 2009 when he was charged over a terror plot targeting Holsworthy barracks.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – A gunman who killed a man and took a woman hostage before dying in a police shootout had been acquitted of plotting a terror attack at a Sydney army base years earlier, police said Tuesday. Authorities labelled the attack as a terrorism incident but added that investigations were still ongoing into whether it was planned or random.

The gunman identified as Yacqub Khayre was shot dead on Monday following a stand-off with police which lasted for more than an hour at serviced apartments on Bay Street in Brighton, 11km south-east of Melbourne’s central business district.

Police shot dead the suspected gunman, who had exited the apartment building and started to fire at police.

Earlier, Premier Daniel Andrews said parole laws would be scrutinised after Khayre was released on parole six months ago and was complying with his conditions.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said there were “very grave questions” about how Khayre got parole despite his violent, criminal history.

Mr Ashton said there was no indication at this stage that Khayre’s actions were planned in concert with others.

Last night, Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Andrew Crisp said police were also probing reports of a phone call made to the Channel 7 newsroom by someone referring to Daesh group. They tried to negotiate with him before Khayre walked out of the building firing the shotgun.

Police have confirmed they are investigating whether the incident is terror-related, but said it was just one line of inquiry.

Khayre had been released from prison past year, where he served time for non-terror related violent offences, and was on parole at the time of yesterday’s siege.

The woman, a 36-year-old Columbian national, was bound during her ordeal and had been “very significantly traumatized”, Patton said.

Khayre spoke about al-Qaida in phone calls to police and to Seven Network television, and Ashton said the gunman may have plotted to lure police into an ambush.

Islamic State’s media arm has this morning released a statement claiming Khayre, who is reported to have been involved in a failed plot to attack an Australian military base, was “a soldier of ISIS”.

“We asked for more information and that’s when he hung up”, Pristel added.

Corrections Victoria said Khayre tampered with this Global Positioning System bracelet during the siege.

They say they have prevented 12 attacks on home soil since the threat level was raised in September 2014, including a foiled Christmas Day plot in Melbourne a year ago, with more than 60 people charged.