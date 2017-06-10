Police name third terrorist after London Bridge attack

British authorities on Wednesday arrested three more people in connection with last week’s London Bridge attack, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Although Islamic State militants have claimed responsibility for the attack, Haydon said there was no evidence the attackers – Pakistani-born Briton Khuram Butt, Italian Youssef Zaghba and Rachid Redouane who had links to Libya, Morocco and Ireland – were directed by anyone else, either in Britain or overseas.

Counter-terrorism officers arrested two men in a street and another man in a separate raid on a house in Ilford, east London, late on Wednesday night, Scotland Yard said. They returned the device but pointed him out to London as a possible suspect, Amato said.

Valeria Khadija Collina, who is Italian and converted to Islam, spoke in an interview with Italy’s L’Espresso news magazine about her son, Youssef Zaghba, 22, one of the perpetrators of the June 3 attack.

Reaction to the attack has dominated the final days of campaigning before Thursday’s general election in Britain.

Zaghba was the youngest of the three attackers.

“We can’t charge people simply because they visit certain internet sites”, he said.

“As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life”, relatives said.

There is also a worry over whether the police and security services missed opportunities. Butt had appeared in a documentary called “The Jihadis Next Door”, broadcast previous year by Britain’s Channel 4, as part of a group of men who unfurled an Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) flag in a park.

Zaghba aroused suspicion at the airport because he was travelling with only a small backpack and had a one-way ticket to Istanbul. He was a trainee customer services assistant with London Underground for less than six months, before leaving in October, according to a Transport for London spokesperson.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Labour party member, said a future Conservative-led government would introduce further cuts. One police officer is seen kicking the body of one of the dead attackers.

In the CCTV, the trio can be seen rushing at a passing pedestrian near Borough Market, raining down a series of blows while police cars approach.

Much of the area around London Bridge remained cordoned off as commuters struggled to work in the driving rain.

A minute’s silence was observed in Britain at 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) in memory of those killed during the attack. The narrowing in the polls started before the Manchester and London attacks and appeared to be largely linked to an unpopular policy announcement regarding care for the elderly.