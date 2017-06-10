Police release 12 people held after London atrocity

He was investigated in 2015 but he was “prioritised in the lower echelons of our investigative work” and there was no evidence of “attack planning”, police said.

First responders took 48 people to London hospitals in the aftermath of the attack and treated numerous others for minor injuries at the scene, according to the London Ambulance Service.

The Metropolitan Police force appealed on Tuesday for information about 45-year- old Xavier Thomas, who was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night.

The Metropolitan Police says the body was found on Tuesday downstream near Limehouse from the bridge.

The announcement comes as police have been pressed to explain their handling of suspected attacker Khuram B., who was known to authorities prior to Saturday’s attack and appeared in the 2016 television documentary “The Jihadis Next Door“.

Khuram Butt, 27, was one of the three attackers who carried out the deadly London Bridge assault in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured on Saturday night.

Abedi killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 when he detonated a bomb at the crowded Manchester Arena, where USA pop star Ariana Grande had been performing.

In a separate investigation not linked to the London Bridge attacks, officers backed up by armed police arrested three men in east London on Thursday on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism.

The authorities have said Butt was known to police and the domestic security service MI5 but there was no intelligence that an attack was being planned.

All 12 people arrested on Sunday after the attack have now been released without charge.

Authorities said they were still trying to identify the third attacker.

The third man, 29, was also arrested in Ilford late on Wednesday on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. Police also arrested two 20-year-old men in Manchester in connection with last month’s suicide bombing that killed 22 children and adults attending a concert by singer Ariana Grande.

Youssef Zaghba, 22, the son of an Italian mother and Moroccan father, was reportedly stopped at Italy’s Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport a year ago as he was headed to Syria via Turkey.