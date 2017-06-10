Police release remaining people arrested after London attack without charge

The 27-year-old came to Britain as a child when his parent’s sought asylum from Pakistan – and he lived in a ground-floor flat in Barking, east London. He was also known to use the name Rachid Elkhdar, and was understood to be in possession of an Irish identity card when he was shot dead by police.

Police said they now had 10 people in custody after releasing two of the 12 people arrested on Sunday.

She said police have put additional security measures in place to protect the public and provide reassurance, including additional security measures at a number of bridges in London.

Police raided two addresses in east London on Sunday, in the wake of the van and knife rampage in which seven people were killed and 48 injured. They’ve also searched six properties, officials said. Of the 48 people taken to hospital, 36 are now being cared for in London hospitals with 18 remaining in a critical condition.

May insisted London police were happy with their resources, while counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and the number of armed officers had increased.

“Butt, who neighbors say was the attacker who wore the fake suicide vest during the vehicle and stabbing attack, was featured in a recent documentary on the British Channel 4 from 2016 called ‘The Jihadist [sic] Next Door, ‘” ABC News reported Monday. The assault began Saturday night when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge. Neighbors in Barking told CNN that they had recognized Butt as one of the three dead attackers from Saturday night.

Muslims leaders from across Britain have refused to bury the three ISIS-claimed attackers who brought terror to central London and killed seven. “One of the arrested men and one of the women were subsequently released”.

The third man has not been named yet by police.

Eight officers fired an “unprecedented” 50 rounds at the three attackers, according to Mark Rowley, head of national counterterrorism policing, who said that a bystander had also suffered a gunshot wound. All three men were shot dead following the incident, which left seven people dead and dozens more injured. The first victim named in Saturday’s attack was Canadian citizen Christine Archibald, 30.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the brazen attack that started on London Bridge, then continued in the streets surrounding Borough Market.

May hailed police actions in response to Saturday’s attacks, which she said “saved countless lives”, but said, “We have seen overall too much tolerance of extremism in this country”, and repeated her call for a commission to take up “the necessary task of stamping out extremism”.