Police search for motive after Utah man kills woman, boy

Salt Lake City television station KSL has repoted that the shooter died in the incident.

Utah police say three people are dead and two others have been injured in a shooting in a Salt Lake City suburb. He did not provide the ages of the victims but said one of the hospitalized victims is in critical condition.

Police officers investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in Sandy, Utah, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Three people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting that took place in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy. He says one child is a 5th.

Police say Rackley was shot and killed Tuesday as she walked her two sons home from school.

The unidentified female driver picked up Rackley and her boys but her vehicle was then rammed by a pickup truck driven by Patterson, who got out and opened fire. It remained unclear what prompted the woman to stop the SUV; police said they had conducted a preliminary interview with her Wednesday, and they planned to conduct more.

The suspect was found dead at the scene but police have not said how he died.

Nielsen would not elaborate on why he called the driver who picked up the woman and children a good Samaritan, but said that information would be coming out.

The injured children, a boy and girl, were taken to the hospital, and the girl is reported in stable condition and the boy is critical, said Nielsen, according to the Deseret News. Additionally, Investigators don’t know any details about the relationships and connections of those involved. Then he got out and opened fire before shooting himself.

The shooting occurred in the quiet neighborhood with winding roads, nestled against mountains about 20 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

The district says because the shooting happened after school had let out for the afternoon, many students found shelter in neighboring homes and businesses.

Police say Rackley was walking two of her sons home from elementary school when 32-year-old Jeremy Patterson rammed the vehicle they were riding in and then opened fire. ‘I thought it was like a gun battle’.

Colby Corbett, a resident of the same neighborhood where the incident happened, was standing in his backyard waiting for his son, 8, to come from school.

Ridge Workman, a 14-year-old boy who lives several hundred yards away from the shooting, said he heard seven to eight gunshots but mistook them for fireworks.

There was a auto full of bullets holes, broken windows.

Associated Press writer Michelle Price contributed to this report.

He called his mother and told her that what was odd was how “eerily silent” it was at the scene.

