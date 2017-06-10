Political World Watching As Comey Begins Testimony

In the weeks before the inauguration and the weeks that followed, Comey repeatedly told Trump that he was not under investigation as part of the FBI’s probe into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election.

Michael Kohn, an attorney who represents whistleblowers, said that as long as Comey is right that the memo didn’t contain classified information, he was well within his rights to release it.

Mr Comey was leading one of several Russian Federation investigations before Mr Trump fired him last month.

The president’s private suggestion that Comey drop the investigation into Flynn seemed “like a light touch”, assessed Sen. And special counsel Robert Mueller’s team will conduct a criminal investigation that, based on Mueller’s reputation, likely won’t produce many leaked tidbits or updates to the outside world.

Comey also revealed that he’d orchestrated the public release of information about his private conversations with the president in an effort to further the investigation.

And many of those Republicans raised concerns with the president’s actions even as they doubted the weight of Comey’s testimony. Singer Lorde tweeted: “Only in 2017 would one be launching a tour and watching Comey testify at the same time“. Why did he do it this time?

Naysayers (some labeled them “scolds”) warned of the seriousness of the matter at hand: “This is not a television show”, Sen. So, too, was the credibility of his interlocutor or, as Comey put it, “the nature of the person”.

(CNN) Today, James Comey became the first Federal Bureau of Investigation director ever to admit to being a public whistleblower.

The general concern is that the Senate committee could potentially make the special counsel investigation more hard, by requesting evidence or interviews from people who may be key witnesses for Mueller.

“What I think it should do is it should move the ball in showing that the investigation is unwarranted and to move on so that we can to deal with the issues important to the country and important to the American people who elected Trump to be president…” said DiMicco, former chief executive of Nucor, America’s largest steel company.

Under questioning, Comey admitted he asked a friend to share one of his memos with a reporter, in the hopes of forcing the appointment of a special counsel to lead the Russian Federation investigation.

And if you look at history here, when [White House counsel] John Dean testified before the U.S. Senate back in 1973, he detailed a whole series of conversations in the Oval Office with the president, with aides. Tom Cotton asked Comey if he would encourage Richman and the Department of Justice to share the memos: “Sure”. While his father didn’t tweet during the intelligence committee hearing, the younger Trump did.

As a result of that episode, a special counsel was appointed to lead an independent investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential ties to the Kremlin.

Comey said his one-on-one meetings and calls with the president made him uncomfortable and that he never agreed to Trump’s entreaties, including a request for his “loyalty”. “I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night because it didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation”. There might be a tape. “I am so sorry I didn’t get to say goodbye to you properly”.

It’s a striking notion, not least because its basis is the pleasure principle: To have the next installment of one’s favorite melodrama “spoiled” by the revelation of one or another plot twist suggests that the point is the element of surprise, and not the consequences for the characters or the advancement of the narrative. It is his own words that are haunting him.