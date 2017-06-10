Politico symposium on the Comey hearing

Fired FBI Director James Comey’s much-hyped testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee was the rare Washington hearing that actually lived up to its billing. Trump later contradicted his own staff and acknowledged on May 11 he fired Comey because of the Russian Federation probe.

When asked about Comey’s testimony, Trump said “I didn’t say that”, although he added “there’d be nothing wrong if I did say it”. Comey said he acceded to a pledge of “honest loyalty”, clearly uncomfortable with the phrase but not wanting to belabor the point.

Comey said the bureau’s investigation of Flynn was criminal in nature and focused on the retired Army lieutenant general’s statements regarding contacts with Russian officials. Another was a discussion where Trump allegedly told Comey that he needs and expects loyalty. Comey refused on Thursday to say whether Trump committed a crime in pressuring him to drop the probe. He suggested that was a matter for the special prosecutor, Robert Mueller, to judge as he proceeds.

“That’s a great question”, Comey said. Though Comey said he interpreted Trump’s comments as a directive to shut down the Flynn investigation, Kasowitz also maintained in his written statement that Comey’s testimony showed that the president “never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone, including suggesting that that Mr. Comey ‘let Flynn go'”.

“Why did he kick everybody out of the Oval Office?” “That is a very big deal, and not just because it involves me”.

The FBI’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether any Trump aides colluded with the effort has mired the White House in controversy during its first months.

Good Lord, release the tapes!

“The easiest way to get out of that is if there are tapes to release them”, King said on CNN’s “360”.

After Trump fired Comey, the administration gave differing reasons for his dismissal. “But that’s a conclusion I’m sure the special counsel will work toward to try and understand what the intention was there and whether that’s an offense”. And indeed it did.

After Comey’s testimony, Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz said Comey “admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the President”.

As NPR’s Scott Horsley reports, the lawyer also accused Comey of misstating the timing of the leak.

He said that’s why it’s all the more shocking that Comey admitted he deliberately leaked a memo from a key meeting with Trump to a friend after he was sacked, in order to prompt the appointment of a special counsel in the Trump campaign-Russia probe.

In fact, Comey’s timeline appears to be correct.

Trump tweeted on Friday, May 12, that “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversation before he starts leaking to the press”. The story made no mention of any contemporaneous memos.

If “privileged” here refers to information protected by “executive privilege”, that’s odd, since the White House chose not to assert executive privilege to block Comey’s testimony, principally because the president had already run his mouth about the topics in question.

“The president’s new at this”, Speaker Ryan told reporters Thursday. Comey said his senior aides were divided on whether to provide that assurance to Trump.