Polls open in UK election after campaign marred by attacks

The election was called by May in April, a U-turn after she said no general would be held until 2020 – general elections are held in the United Kingdom every five years.

He went on: “We face some appalling difficulties in my opinion, this is a critical stage for us – politics is changing”.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all the people of this country”.

May had called the snap vote in a bid to boost her party’s hold over Westminster and give her a stronger hand in talks with European Union leaders over the country’s detachment from the bloc.

But it appears she lost that gamble.

United Kingdom media predict that May’s Conservatives will fall several seats short of the 326 needed to make an outright majority in the U.K.’s 650-seat House of Commons.

A senior European Union official told CNBC at the end of May, when polls were projecting a stronger presence in parliament for the Conservatives, that “the election will certainly help (Brexit talks)”.

No party has emerged with an overall majority meaning the incumbent Conservative Government stays in office until Theresa May either does a deal – most likely with the Democratic Unionists – or goes to the Queen to tender her resignation and that of her administration.

It means Brexit negotiations, which are set to begin the week after next, are nearly certain to be delayed.

Asked before the election if the talks could be pushed back, a European Commission source said: “They have got to agree the date, so yes”.

But if tonight’s exit poll is correct, the Prime Minister will have her authority seriously diminished and could lose power altogether. “Time for everyone to regroup”.

A Downing Street spokesman said that the Prime Minister will visit Buckingham Palace at 12.30pm on Friday to speak to the sovereign. An alternative option would be a caretaker, unifying leader such as Defense Secretary Michael Fallon, 65, a respected party grandee, or Amber Rudd, the home secretary in the outgoing government. “We have less than two years to negotiate the exit.so we should not waste any time now”.

The EU wants a “legally smooth British departure” in March 2019, the wire service says.

European officials are anxious that the weaker position of the Conservatives make a breakdown in negotiations more likely.

Some EU officials had voiced hope that a stronger majority for May could allow her to make more concessions in the negotiations.

Business and investors want clarity about the terms of Brexit as soon as possible, because they need to know what kind of access United Kingdom companies will have to Europe’s vast free trading area in future.

The biggest shock of the night so far has been Liberal Democrat MP Nick Clegg losing his seat to a Labour candidate.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said the election “has been a disaster for Theresa May”, reports the BBC. “Can’t see how that’s helpful for the pound even if we are somewhat braced for a close outcome”.

A big loss could complicate the SNP’s plans to push for a new referendum on Scottish independence as Britain prepares to leave the EU.

With the General Election ending in a hung parliament, there could be days or weeks of political horse-trading before the final form of the next government is settled.

However, Minori Uchida, head of global market research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, told AFP: “May’s setback could lead to a soft Brexit, which is not so bad for the British economy in the long run”.

“I don’t think that’s in the hearts and minds of Londoners at the minute, [not] almost as much as security is”, said Sheard, 22.

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall faced humiliation in Boston & Skegness, where he came in a distant third, and the eurosceptic party lost its only Westminster seat in Clacton.