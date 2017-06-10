Polls open in UK election after campaign marred by terror attacks

May smiled but did not speak to media as she and her husband Philip voted in the village of Sonning on the River Thames in her Maidenhead constituency.

Despite its distaste for much of Theresa May’s platform and implacable hostility to her Brexit rhetoric, the “fringe figure” of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was enough to make the Financial Times’ leader writers hold their nose and swing behind her.

“I’m very proud of our campaign”, he said.

Theresa May called the snap United Kingdom election to strengthen her position, but instead it threatens to leave her weaker. The UK has reached the end of the 2017 snap election period and voting is underway with the full result likely to emerge within 24 hours.

The final results will be declared on Friday afternoon.

Both main parties were on the defensive after Saturday’s van and knife attack in the heart of London.

She will stay on as Prime Minister if she retains that majority.

“Labour will build a Britain that works for the many”, he said on Wednesday evening.

Perhaps thanks to Corbyn’s underdog status and May’s missteps on the campaign trail, that remarkable lead has now evaporated.

Despite the setback Ms May continued trying to fight the campaign on her chosen battleground of Brexit, using a final message to voters to urge them to back her ahead of the negotiations with Brussels.

A burst of late polls on Wednesday gave the Conservatives a lead ranging from 5 to 12 percentage points over the Labour party, according to Reuters, suggesting that May would increase her majority.

Basing her campaign on the slogan of “strong and stable leadership”, she has said she alone could face the 27 other European Union leaders and clinch a deal that would give Britain control over immigration policy while ensuring favourable trading terms.

But the campaign did not go to plan. The first party to hit 326 seats will win the election.

What happens if no one wins the election? May’s credibility could be “shot at home”, and the British government could be exploited in Brexit talks.

The argument that a strong domestic mandate would strengthen Mrs May’s hand with the European Union during Brexit negotiations was always clearly bogus.

After six days of negotiations the Tories formed a coalition with the Lib Dems, whose leader Nick Clegg became deputy prime minister.

The polls started narrowing after May launched a new policy on care for the elderly that proved unpopular.

Visiting Great Yarmouth, UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Paul Nuttall said only his party could keep the pressure on the next government to deliver a “real Brexit” – with lower immigration, exclusive fishing rights for British trawlers within UK territorial waters and no “divorce bill”.

Britain votes for a new Parliament Thursday after a campaign of three phases: the sleepy election, the surprising election and the security election.

Jeremy Corbyn, her rival in the race to Number 10, used his final rally speech to claim his campaign had “changed the face of British politics” and Labour was preparing for government.

“Ultimately, with a big majority for the Conservatives confirming a “hard-but-smooth” Brexit base case, we think that abating uncertainty risks could see GBP/USD head towards 1.34 in the near term”, Citi strategists said in a note last month.

Corbyn is gaining a reputation as a political survivor, having won two leadership elections in two years and having apparently rescued Labour from one of its worst ever General Election defeats.