Portland train stabbing suspect has courtroom outburst

The probable cause affidavit written by Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Ryan Lufkin says Christian also calls himself a “patriot” and says, “That’s what liberalism gets you” as he discusses the killings.

When Christian, 35, boarded a MAX light rail train on Friday at 4:19 p.m.at the Rose Quarter stop, he went on a tirade directed at two African-American teenagers on board – one who was wearing a traditional Muslim hijab, according to witnesses and the affidavit.

(CNN) – Two groups of Muslim-Americans have raised more than $500,000 for the victims of last week’s Portland train attack. “This is America, get out if you don’t like free speech”, Christian shouted.

Christian faces nine charges: two counts of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, first-degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of intimidation. And three men – strangers to the girls and one another – stepping up to intervene. The women moved away from Christian.

“I think it’s immensely, immensely morally wrong and irresponsible how much money we have gotten as opposed to how much support, money, love, kindness that has been given to that little girl”, Fletcher said.

Christian pulled a folded knife from his pocket and concealed it in his hand. Best then tried to come to their aid and was stabbed. Best and Namkai-Meche died of multiple stab wounds.

According to court documents, Christian was drinking sangria and shouting at the girls and other people on the train. A third passenger, 21-year-old Micah Fletcher, recieved treatment for his wounds and was released from an area hospital Monday.

Micah Fletcher suffered a neck wound Friday after coming to the defense of two young women who were verbally abused by a man before he allegedly stabbed Fletcher and two other men who died. “And that when it comes down to it, when a kid’s hurt like that, we as a society, as a world, have a moral obligation to do something about it and to help them”. Currently, more than 70 percent of Portland is non-Hispanic white and only about 6 percent of the city’s population is black, according to the most recent U.S. Census data.

The loss of life, the random aspect of this violent attack and the racial intolerance exposed by the tragedy have many in the community in a state of shock.

The Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League won a multimillion-dollar civil case in 1990 against the White Aryan Resistance on behalf of his family, and the damages crippled the organization.

The incident happened on a light rail train in Portland on Friday. Local GOP leaders denied the charges. “Let’s do them honor by standing with them and carrying on their legacy of standing up to hate and bigotry and violence”.

“We need to remember that this is about those little girls”, he said.

In the wake of the attack, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking the federal government to cancel a permit for what he called an “alt-right” rally scheduled for this Sunday, saying the event could make a hard situation worse.

The Portland train attack suspect spent his first appearance in court spouting off nonsensically about free speech and being a national hero – yelling, “You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism”. Wheeler urged organizers to cancel a “Trump free speech rally” in Portland and other similar events next weekend, saying they were inappropriate and could be unsafe.

Wheeler said he would deny any applications by organizers to apply for a permit, though it was not clear whether they had sought city permission, which would be needed if the protesters want to march on streets around the park.

“He never disrespected me”, Clark said, but added that he changed after he got out of prison. Several counter-protests are planned.