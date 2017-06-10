Pound dives as United Kingdom plunges into new period of uncertainty

With Prime Minister Theresa May, a Conservative, failing to secure an absolute majority in Parliament – and thus the strong mandate polls had predicted she would win – European officials quickly began speculating whether Brexit could now be delayed.

But her campaign unravelled after a major policy U-turn on care for the elderly, while Corbyn’s old-school socialist platform and more impassioned campaigning style won wider support than anyone had foreseen.

Mr Corbyn would then be first in line to have the chance to form a government which would put its Queen’s Speech to the Commons to see if he could win the support of a majority of MPs.

This is seen as a humiliation for PM Minister Theresa May, who chose to call the election to try to strengthen her hand in talks with the European Union on Brexit. However, Labour could govern as a minority government, too, even though it came second in the election in terms of seats. Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn called on May to resign as it became clear that the people “turned their backs on the politics of austerity”, he said after winning his seat of Islington North in the early hours of Friday morning.

Final election results are expected by Friday lunchtime. In the other four instances minority governments were able to survive as a result of agreements with other parties. The latter has ten seats, so a deal with the Conservatives would result in a government with a very slim majority for parliamentary votes.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”, former Conservative Treasury chief George Osborne said on ITV. On June 8, the voters rebuked her.

“It is clear that only the Conservative and Unionist Party has the legitimacy and ability to provide that”. The clear victor of the evening was Jeremy Corbyn, who defied expectations of the pollsters and pundits to parlay Labour’s seemingly doomed position at the start of the campaign into a cool 30-seat gain.

It took under a week to hammer out a coalition government deal between David Cameron and Nick Clegg in 2010.

Though The Guardian reports that there are fears in the EU Parliament that the “hung parliament and weak prime minister are a “disaster” that threaten negotiations”, it seems likely that Brexit will go ahead regardless.

“This Government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union”.

What is a hung Parliament?

Sky News reported early Friday that Labour held the seat of Southampton Test, guaranteeing that no party will reach the 326 seats necessary for an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

The election outcome meant that the Conservatives must form a coalition with the DUP, a unionist party in Northern Ireland, to stay in power.

Addressing the public and media from Downing St, a pretty grim-faced May said the Tories and DUP having enjoyed a strong relationship over many years, which gave her the confidence that they can work together in the interests of the UK.