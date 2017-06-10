Pound dives on fears UK election may produce no clear winner

British Prime Minister Theresa May called a general election in April, three years before it was required by United Kingdom electoral law, saying that she wanted an increased majority to “strengthen her hand” in Brexit talks.

If confirmed the result will be a disaster for May, who called a snap election in the hope of increasing her majority. Those negotiations could now take on a very different approach.

The exit poll predicted the Conservatives will get 314 seats and the Labour Party 266, leaving both short of the 326 needed for a majority.

A government led by the Labour Party could, however, shore up the currency, he says.

May had promised a clean break, taking Britain out of the EU’s unified trading area and reducing the number of people coming to the country from the EU.

What can not easily be delayed, however, is the date of Britain’s departure from the European Union, which is due to take place exactly two years after the triggering of the Article 50 Brexit process on March 29 2019, whether or not a withdrawal deal has been reached.

The pound immediately tumbled down 1.5 percent from the day-before level, amid speculation that May would now struggle to govern.

Exit polls however are based on a random sample of people who have already voted.

“It will be seen as a triumph for Jeremy Corbyn“, Roberts said.

He told BBC News: “If this poll is correct it would still point to the SNP winning the election in Scotland, which is what we set out to achieve”. While a more conciliatory approach in negotiations with the European Union might be expected, until the results are more clearly known, political uncertainty will drive further GBP-USD downside, in our view.

Meanwhile, Newcastle made history by becoming the first constituency to declare its result at 2300 (local time) in favour of the Labour party.

“This suggests the Conservatives could be doing marginally better than expected from the exit poll”, writes journalist Jane Merrick for CNN.

“But, in a sign that a Conservative landslide is a distant prospect, Labour held onto Darlington, a seat in northeast England that May had hoped to win if she were on course for a convincing majority”, she added.

Corbyn, an old school left-winger widely written off at the start of the campaign, has drawn thousands of people to upbeat rallies and energized young voters with his plans to boost spending on health and education after years of Conservative austerity.

As the current home secretary, and May’s stand-in at a party leaders’ debate the PM refused to join, Amber Rudd would expect to be very much in the conversation to become the next Conservative leader should May step down. “And our leader needs to take stock as well”.

For May, who went into the campaign expecting to win a landslide, even a narrow win later in the night would leave her badly damaged.”It’s hard to see, if these numbers were right, how they (the Conservatives) would put together the coalition to remain in office”, said Osborne.”But equally it’s quite hard looking at those numbers to see how Labour could put together a coalition, so it’s on a real knife edge.”May herself had said during her campaign: “It’s a fact that if we lose just six seats, we will lose our majority and Jeremy Corbyn will become prime minister”, predicting that the Scottish Nationalists and Liberal Democrats would back him”.

Under her tenure in the role that is responsible for homeland security among other things, police numbers across the United Kingdom were reduced by 20,000.