Pound faces another bout of volatility with UK election

Sterling traded at $1.2942, coming off a peak of $1.2978 in morning European trade, its highest level since May 25.

Opinion polls on Wednesday showed that May is on course to increase her majority in parliament in Thursday’s election, suggesting her gamble to call the vote to strengthen her position in Brexit negotiations will pay off. “But the balance is now tilted towards the view that we’re going to get a Conservative majority, so now it’s just a question mark of the size of that majority”. If those projections prove accurate, the Conservative party would secure a 74-seat majority – the largest the Conservatives have secured since the days of Margaret Thatcher.

Regardless of the election result, any move by sterling is bound to affect United Kingdom equity markets, but the team suspects that for both the FTSE 100 and 250 indices, moves would likely be marginal.

“The final polls support that assumption revealing that the Conservatives hold an average lead of around 7.5 percentage points, which compares to the 6.5 percent advantage they won over the Labour Party in the 2015 elections”.

But recent polls predicting outcomes ranging from a majority for the Conservatives to a “hung” parliament have seen sterling slip from the $1.30 mark it hit last month.

The pound peaked on Tuesday at $1.2951 against a broadly weaker dollar, its highest in 12 days, before edging back to trade 0.1 percent lower on the day by 1606 GMT at $1.2895. That put the pound at its highest since early October, a level it has since held.

The ECB is widely expected to keep its policy unchanged on Thursday, including its 2.3 trillion euro bond buying program and pledge to keep rates low.

“Confirmation (of investors’ expectations of a Tory win) may support the pound against the euro and the dollar but it does feel like some positives might be already baked into the price”, said Valentin Marinov, head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London.

The ECB will probably announce a tapering of its asset purchases in September and actually begin tapering in January next year, Dragicevich added. Comey was recently fired by US President Donald Trump.

Investors are anxious his testimony could dampen already flagging momentum for Trump’s agenda of rolling back regulation and overhauling the tax code. Comey will be speaking about US President Donald Trump pressuring him to drop an investigation into potential ties between the Trump election campaign and Russian Federation.