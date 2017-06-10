Prabhas Ate 15 Varieties Of Biryani While Shooting For Baahubali 2

More so when the making of the film goes on for years, as in the case of Baahubali. Though it’s a fact that both Prabhas and Rana maintained a strict diet plan for Baahubali, SS Rajamouli, at an interaction with the British Film Institute students, revealed that Prabhas used to have 15 varieties of biryani. He told everyone how he did not put any pressure on Prabhas for his diet and let the man alone decide what to have and what not to have. Rajamouli added that they used to play football till the wee hours of the night and then used to sit down to eat the meal, on such cheat days. 10-15 kinds of biriyanis, just biriyanis. But, on his cheat day, people could see the display of biryani. No exaggeration. You don’t even know those varieties of biryanis even exist. Varieties of fish, chicken, mutton. and not just curries, fries. “He instructed his manager not to demand anything from producers and take anything they give”, Rajamouli had said.

Applauding the dedication of both Prabhas and Rana, the director added that it was really hard for both the actors to maintain their body, as they were playing both younger and older versions of their characters.

According to report in dnaindia.com, Rajamouli will cast Prabhas in his upcoming venture as well.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, who was vacationing in the United States, has recently returned to India. Directed by Sujeeth Reddy, “Saaho” has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while Sabu Cyril will be handling the production design.