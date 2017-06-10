Predators on brink as Rinne struggles in Pitt

This was a different Pittsburgh team than we had seen in the series – and that included the wins in Games 1 and 2.

Pittsburgh fans couldn’t care less about Crosby’s reputation and they shouldn’t. “He doesn’t leave anything uncharted for him to go out and drive and make the play for our team”, Penguins winger Chris Kunitz said. They don’t come along very often, these generational talents.

“I’ve said it a few times, usually desperation wins the day. I think that’s their No. 1 priority”. That was just math.

But Thursday’s win and what is possible on Sunday brings into focus the enormity of what the Penguins are on the verge of accomplishing.

The Penguins unceremoniously ushered the Predators out of Pittsburgh to start with the Final, but Nashville wasn’t demoralized by the misleadingly lopsided losses.

Game 6 is Sunday night in Nashville.

The Pens are the defending Stanley Cup champions, and Crosby, Malkin and their teammates are used to playing in hostile environments.

There was his quicksilver first shift, when Crosby split the Predators defense shortly after the opening faceoff, then rang shot off the left post while drawing a penalty from Nashville’s Ryan Ellis, who tried futilely to slow him down. At one point, Penguins held a 6-1 shot advantage. Hell of a start.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan thinks his Penguins have gotten better, calling Game 5 the best they’ve played yet in this series. Bryan Rust golfed in a backhand five minutes after the first goal, and it was clear: Nashville hasn’t really controlled a game since Game 3.

Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban have been going back and forth throughout the series on and off the ice, but Crosby took it to another level in Game 5. They’ve been jousting for a long time.

Conor Sheary and Ron Hainsey also scored in the second period as Pittsburgh put the game out of reach. Toward the end of the first period, Crosby and Subban got tangled up near the boards behind the net.

Kessel broke a six-game goal drought – and made Malkin’s prediction Wednesday come true – when he scored from the high slot to make it 5-0 at 8:02 of the second.

One that has changed the narrative around him over the course of the last two springs.

Crosby was also spotted chucking a water bottle onto the ice while he was on the bench during the game. Whether being back at PPG Paints Arena can help them overcome fatigue and injuries and all the other obstacles before them is impossible to predict, although they surely will be glad to be there. He’s also has been questioned to be a dirty player before in his career, but almost not as much as Subban. The Nashville goalie’s Steel City nightmare continued when he failed to finish a game there for the second time in this series. “But the rest can make a difference”.

Several Predators players sidestepped the topic of momentum, choosing instead to emphasize that they are confident heading to Pittsburgh following back-to-back victories.

But Pittsburgh’s big guns are firing now, and the Penguins may have figured out how to cover for their makeshift defence for a fourth straight series. The Predators finished the regular season 16th in the National Hockey League with 94 points.

Subban drew laughs when he attributed a Game 3 run-in with Crosby to a discussion about Subban’s bad breath. He tied Paul Coffey and Glenn Anderson, and only trails Jari Kurri, Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pekka Rinne’s struggles in Pittsburgh have his Nashville Predators on the brink of elimination.

The Penguins may have limped here, but the Penguins are the champs. And we want to dictate the pace of the game, and we want to attack you in all three zones as a five-man unit and be tough to play against.