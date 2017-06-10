Preds’ Colton Sissons cleared for Game 6 after match penalty

And, in an unscripted moment that surprised and delighted Comeaux, presenter Ashton Kutcher brought out a giant catfish and dropped it on the stage, mimicking a tradition at games of tossing the fish onto the ice.

It ended with haymaker after haymaker – both literal and proverbial – from the ever resilient Pittsburgh Penguins.

The home team has won all four games in this season series and the Penguins will look to keep that streak alive in Game 5. Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette and players pause at the bench during the third period in Game 5 of the team’s NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Th. “Well it was the reaction as Kunitz comes in and makes a hit here on Ekholm, a hard one going back, and the swing of the stick is what prompted that”, Simpson said. “That means a lot to us, to play our best at home, in front of our fans”. “I thought I was pretty good in Game 4”, the 23-year-old Murray said Wednesday.

Sidney Crosby has been reunited with Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary in hopes of finding the magic they had in the regular season and, in the process, tip the scales in the Penguins’ favor. He’s just looking for one win. “I don’t know that I’ve been around an athlete, not just a hockey player, but an athlete, that is as driven as Sid is”.

“You move forward here, you learn from it and we’ll be a lot better in our home rink”, said Predators forward James Neal.

Goaltender Matt Murray also appeared rattled.

It took all of 91 seconds for Pittsburgh to get its swagger back.

“We had a little offensive-zone shift there”, Sheary said. The Preds, who lived on the forecheck in the first four games, barely established one in Game 5. “There’s not too many guys who can do that coming right out of the shoot and I think everybody fed off that a bit as far as alright, we’re going to be aggressive and try to go get it”.

The Penguins are doing their best to ignore the outside noise and focus on their game.

Subban, who claimed Crosby was complaining about Subban’s breath during a Game 3 run-in, just kind of sat there and took it.

“Well, I’m not an official”, Subban said. For Game 1, Pittsburgh is a -165 moneyline favorite against the +145 underdog Predators with a 5.5-goal total. Yet becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in points during this Stanley Cup Final (surpassing his boss, Mario Lemieux) captures only a slice of the brilliance and brawn (yes, really) that pushed Pittsburgh to the verge of a fifth title. He’s stopped just 34 of 45 in Pittsburgh during the series. Backup Juuse Saros didn’t do much better, and ended up allowing three more in relief. “He just tells you “come and follow me” by the way he’s playing”.

Normally when the Stanley Cup Final is in full swing the hockey world is focused on the outcomes of games and news surrounding the two clubs involved.

The Penguins have won a Stanley Cup since the trade and got to the Cup Final in consecutive years. A shot at a fifth awaits Sunday, though it’ll hardly be easy. They are down in the series, playing at home for the last time this season, with their stars hurt.

That remains true in the Cup Final. “It’s about going back and forth”.

All the good mojo Rinne generated while helping Nashville rally to tie the series at 2 vanished in a span of 20 minutes.