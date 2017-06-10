President Trump calls United Kingdom election results ‘surprising’

Last night, Britain got outcome number three, and this morning, a chastened but outwardly defiant May vowed to form a coalition government, whose most likely partner is the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland.

Although May’s Conservatives have won more seats than any other party, she did not cross the line that would have given her a majority government.

“The prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate”, Corbyn said at the vote count in his constituency.

Back in April, the Prime Minister called the election as polls pointed to a landslide result for the her party. As one teaching student at the University of London told VOA, “I think most of us here were against Brexit past year. And make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country”.

“It is true that her election campaign did not turn out in her favor”.

The Brexit talks were set to start on June 19 with UK Brexit secretary David Davis’ meeting European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

There are 650 seats in the United Kingdom parliament, and to govern with a full majority, a party needs to win 326 seats. Negotiations on the terms of the exit have yet to begin, and a huge amount of work has to be accomplished in a short time by British negotiators and Parliament to meet that deadline without damaging the British economy.

Reuters reports that Gunther H. Oettinger, a European Commission budget and human resources commissioner, expressed doubt about the talks starting as planned. “We know when they must end”. “Time for everyone to regroup”.

Standing in front of 10 Downing Street, May said her Conservatives and the DUP will work together to “fulfill the promise of Brexit“.

Mrs May insisted she was right to form a government “in the national interest”.

He said that Mays version of a hard Brexit was rejected by the British people, and that Brexit negotiations should now be put on hold.

Her colleagues apparently have no appetite to oust May after her failure to win the party a majority or to hold a fresh election soon, a senior party member said on Friday. The U.K.’s independent Office for Budget Responsibility has already cut its forecast for growth this year to 1.4% from an original 2.2%.

“Britain will now go into its most important challenge in 40 years – extricating itself from the European Union – at a severe disadvantage”, NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley reports from London. It seemed many UKIP supporters deserted the party and voted instead for Conservatives or Labour.

Graham Brady, who as chairman of the so-called 1922 Committee would organize any leadership contest, also said Friday he had been told Tory lawmakers don’t want another general election.

“I think we need a change”. “That’s what we have seen tonight”.

The broadcaster said Sturgeon was “disappointed at the SNP losses”. And if the parties can’t sync up to form a majority government, there might even be a whole new election.