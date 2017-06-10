President Trump’s tweets are official statements, White House

Mr Spicer’s briefings have become must-see television in the United States, attracting attention from satirists who have teased his combative style. Unable to wrestle away the president’s cellphone, Team Trump’s newest tactic is to suggest the president’s tweets are unimportant, even as they tout social media as the president’s link to the masses.

Spicer’s counterpart Sarah Huckabee Sanders also lamented the media obsession with the tweets and celebrated them as a way for Trump to speak directly and unfiltered to his followers, but regretting that the media obsesses “over every period, dot”.

Trump’s tweet came one day after Kellyanne Conway, for instance, visited NBC’s Today to excoriate the press for covering Trump’s explosive Twitter tirade about his “travel ban“, and his attack of the mayor of London shortly after attackers in that city killed seven.

That is a sentiment finally acknowledged by White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Millennials to President Donald Trump: Stop Tweeting! It’s an inside look into the president’s mind, one that is often a disturbing accounting of what he considers important.

President Trump is being threatened with legal action if he doesn’t unblock the Twitter accounts of trolls (critics) who have lost access to his account after they were blocked.

Even Trump’s own base wants him to curb his Twitter use.

With regard to undermining his own administration and agenda, there’s a Trump critic much closer to home for Conway. Then he gravitated to the Department of Justice for watering down his travel ban, and the Supreme courts calling them “slow and political”, and Monday he doubled down on “extreme vetting” of those coming into the U.S. Trump has been blocking some people on Twitter.

FOLKENFLIK: Trump has said – well, tweeted – that he uses Twitter to talk directly to the American public around the mainstream media.

Trump has an array of possible defences against this possible lawsuit centering on the argument that the Twitter account used to block users is used in his personal capacity, some legal experts have argued. But most of us are not the president. He continued, “and those who support him, as I do, need to reinforce that and not be shy about it”.

Spicer defended Trump’s use of twitter, saying it’s a communication tool.

And yet, over the last 48 hours, a slew of Trump surrogates – not to mention Trump himself – have tried to argue that the only way to understand Trump’s social media presence is to hold both of those ideas in your head at the same time. Which is good for journalism and bad for Trump’s White House staff.