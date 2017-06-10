President Trump Says He’s 100% Willing to Testify Under Oath

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis hold a joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House June 9, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Mr Trump said, Mr Comey recalled, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”. “I’m not going to say ‘I want you to pledge allegiance.’ Who would do that?”

US President Donald Trump says he is “100%” willing to speak under oath about his conversations with ex-FBI chief James Comey.

“One hundred percent”, Trump said when asked about his willingness to deliver sworn testimony.

Mr Trump kept silent during the hearing – keeping away from Twitter even after the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director accused him of telling “lies, plain and simple” – but after it was over offered a clue to his next step in a statement read by his lawyer, Marc Kasowitz. “I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning”, Comey testified.

“We were also aware of facts that I can’t disclose in an open setting”, Comey said.

Comey also testified in his written testimony that Trump, in a unusual private encounter near the grandfather clock in the Oval Office, pushed him to end his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Comey said the FBI had “facts … that would make his continued involvement in a Russian Federation investigation problematic”.

Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, was equally inconclusive on the existence of tapes in an interview with ABC Friday.

“What we’re talking about is a sitting president of the United States and whether the administration took an action to fire the FBI director in a historic way because of a desire to take the pressure off the Russian Federation investigation”, he told CNN.

Trump tweeted in his first comments since Comey’s hearing.

“But he testified under oath and I do believe that he’s an individual of integrity who would not deliberately lie under oath”, Collins told CNN.

Trump responded by accusing Comey of lying.

Mr Comey also revealed that he had orchestrated the public release of information about his private conversations with the president in an effort to further the investigation.

It was a a deja vu moment for many who remember how the revelation of the Nixon White House tapes fueled the Watergate investigation so many years ago.

“I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting, so I thought it important to document”, he said.

Mr Richman has now been asked to provide the memo to the panel.

Mr Comey also told senators that he had leaked details of his memos about his conversations with Mr Trump to a friend, who passed them on to a reporter.