President Trump speaks alongside the President of Romania

“Yes, absolutely I’d be committed to Article 5”, Trump said unequivocally.

The Romanian President Klaus Iohannis decorated eight USA congressmen with the title of Commander of the Star of Romania Order as a sign of appreciation for their contribution in developing the relations between Romania and the United States, in the political, military and economic areas.

USA allies were disturbed last month when Trump did not personally affirm his commitment to Article 5 during a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels.

He said Romania has fulfilled its pledge to spend 2 percent of the country’s GDP on defense, Foreign Policy reported.

“I am committing the United States to Article 5”, Trump said at Friday’s press conference, referring to the alliance’s principle that an attack on one North Atlantic Treaty Organisation nation is an attack on them all. He did not specifically mention Article 5, which has only been invoked once, after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

President Iohannis said Romania is the best partner the United States can have, and asked those decorated to continue their efforts for consolidating bilateral relations.

“And certainly we are there to protect”, Trump added, saying this is why the U.S. is “paying the kind of money necessary to have that force”. It said that in addition to showing America’s support of Poland, the trip will also emphasize the president’s commitment to strengthening NATO’s “collective defense”.

