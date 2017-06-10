Price Target Analysis Whiting Petroleum Corp. (WLL)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.24 million. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares have been seen trading -49.46% off its 52 week- peak value and changed -0.65% from its 52 week-bottom price value. Scotiabank set a $16.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. However the company reported $-0.7 earnings per share for the same quarter during previous year. Meanwhile, due to a recent pullback which led to a fall of nearly -34.14% in the past one month, the stock price is now with underperforming -52.66% so far on the year – still in weak zone. Old National Bancorp bought 7,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% with the market.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. The Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 745,600 shares with $8.96 million value, down from 932,000 last quarter. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 2.18 Billion. In this case, shares are -6.72% lower from $5.68, the worst price in 52 weeks suffered on Jun. 08, 2017, but are collecting gains at -53.78% for the past six months. About 18.44 million shares traded. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are now covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. A rating of 4 or 5 would represent a Sell recommendation.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Whiting Petroleum Corp. now shows a Weekly Performance of -18.36%, where Monthly Performance is -34.14%, Quarterly performance is -38.88%, 6 Months performance is -53.78% and yearly performance percentage is -58.16%. The company has its outstanding shares of 368.13 million. More interesting news about Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Whiting Petroleum Corporation Senior Vice President and CFO Mike Stevens to …” published on June 01, 2017 as well as Investorplace.com’s news article titled: “Extract Value From Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Stock” with publication date: June 09, 2017. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. 284.48 million shares or 9.51% more from 259.76 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Therefore 20% are positive. Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested in 1.08M shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 18,566 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 6 by Oppenheimer.

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Stock rating is an analysis of a stock’s expected performance and/or its risk level as judged by a rating agency such as Standard and Poor’s. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 7. Past 5 years growth of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) observed at -35.22%, looking forward for the next 5 years it has a strong prediction of 5% over growth.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Friday, November 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 11 by Iberia Capital Partners.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.