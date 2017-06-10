Probe launched over investigation of man’s death

Ten months prior, Chauna Thompson divorced her first husband. The Harris County sheriff’s office said Friday, June 9, 2017, that Thom.

(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP).

The case has sparked outrage and allegations that Thompson received preferential treatment from his wife’s law enforcement colleagues.

Chauna Thompson arrives to turn herself in to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Houston.

The attorney for a Houston-area sheriff’s deputy who has been indicted for murder along with her husband following a late night confrontation with a man says the couple had no intention of hurting the person.

A Texas sheriff’s department has launched an internal affairs probe into the death of a Houston man during a confrontation with an off-duty deputy and her husband.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry Thompson, were indicted Thursday in the killing of 24-year-old John Hernandez.

Hernandez’s aunt, Wendy Maldonado, told reporters Thursday night that the family preferred that the Thompsons face possible life sentences them facing the death penalty.

John Hernandez and Terry Thompson were involved in an altercation outside the restaurant last week.

Minutes later, the 24-year-old father was rushed to the hospital and three days later, he was taken off life support.

The Harris County medical examiner said Hernandez died from a lack of oxygen to the brain caused by strangulation and chest compression, according to the Houston Chronicle. Police said Hernandez had been drinking and was urinating outside the restaurant when Terry Thompson approached him.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez appeared at the Thursday announcement with the district attorney.

Chauna was placed on administrative leave and was cooperating with investigators. They said Hernandez was too drunk to defend himself against the much larger Thompson. Some viewers may find the following video disturbing ” We believe that this grand jury true bill is a reflection of our community’s belief that a crime occurred”, Harris County DA Kim Ogg said.

Family and friends will be holding a wake to honor Hernandez on Friday who will be buried Saturday after mass and a graveside service, said the Houston area funeral home.

Chauna Thompson, who was off duty at the time, arrived separately and called for assistance when Hernandez lost unconsciousness. “Whenever you would wave at them, they just kind of stick to themselves”. “They didn’t start this, they didn’t want this”, attorney Greg Cagle said.

Attorney Scot Courtney, who is representing Terry Thompson, said there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant a murder indictment against his client, and that Terry Thompson did not intend to cause Hernandez’s death.

A anonymous bystander shot a cell phone video of the encounter, which showed Terry Thompson on top of Hernandez with his arm locked around Hernandez’s neck.

Cellphone video recorded by an unidentified bystander has been released by the bystander’s attorney and posted on local media websites. Both declined to testify before the grand jury, she said. “He was just going to hold him down, whatever”.