Prosecutors rest case in Cosby sex assault trial

It was only later that Cosby gave Constand pills that he claims were Benadryl and engaged in sexual activities that he characterized as “petting” but which the defendant described as assault.

“We have expectations that are misguided about how people react to sexual assault [by a non-stranger]” she said.

Wyatt says Cosby was listening closely as accuser Andrea Constand testified this week, and that he’s confident his lawyers will show they were in a consensual, romantic relationship. She fought back tears as she told the jury that the entertainer drugged her with three pills at his Philadelphia mansion in 2004, then molested her while…

As read by Montgomery County detective James Reape and District Attorney Kevin Steele, Cosby said that in the 1970s he received seven prescriptions for the drug from a doctor in Los Angeles, even though he never meant to take them.

Valliere had told jurors that an offender’s celebrity status can have a chilling effect on victims and that all victims experience shock and disbelief when they’re violated by someone they know.

“I’m apologizing because I’m thinking this is a dirty old man and a young girl”, Cosby said, according to testimony Friday about a phone call he’d had with Constand’s mom, Gianna.

At the time of the alleged assault, Constand was director of operations for the women’s basketball team at Temple University, where Cosby was on the Board of Trustees.

Cosby’s high-priced legal eagles have asked for a mistrial stating that the witness was offering observations about the once-beloved Fat Albert creator.

That, in turn, spurred Pennsylvania prosecutors to reopen their investigation of Cosby and arrest him a decade after the district attorney at the time decided the case was too weak to prosecute.

He has said the sexual encounter was consensual.

“If it’s a well-known person, the victim takes on a lot of responsibility for that person’s reputation, especially if that person is well-liked or beloved”, Veronique Valliere testified.

Prosecutors later in the day also read parts of the deposition in which Cosby acknowledged buying Quaaludes he would give to women before he would have sex with them.

District Attorney Bruce Castor abruptly closed the probe in 2005 hours after police met to review their next steps, Cheltenham police Sgt. Richard Schaffer told jurors in testimony that could blunt efforts by Cosby’s lawyers to argue that Castor, long out of office, saw no case.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt, when asked why the comedian’s family was not at the trial, blamed the media.

According to the deposition, Ms Constand’s mother repeatedly asked Cosby over the phone about the pills he had given her daughter, but Cosby refused to tell her what they were and said he would send them in the mail, which he never did. In one instance, a lawyer kept pushing Cosby about why he gave out Quaaludes despite knowing it was illegal, and he responded, “Why do I have to answer that”. Earlier in the week, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, who p.

McMonagle: “She just gave you my point!” Prosecutors implied that Cosby was trying to buy her silence. Cosby, 79, has denied all the accusations.

Cosby testified as part of a lawsuit brought against him by Constand in 2005.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.