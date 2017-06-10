Prosecutors rest their case at Bill Cosby’s trial

Bill Cosby, now on trial in Pennsylvania for his alleged 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, is considering taking the stand, Deadline’s Dominic Patten reported Thursday night.

More of the deposition Cosby gave in the 2005 lawsuit filed by accuser Andrea Constand was read today in Cosby’s criminal trial on allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted Constand in 2004.

His defense team is not ruling out putting the 79-year-old Shelburne resident on the stand at the Montgomery County courthouse in Norristown, Penn.

He has said the sexual encounter was consensual.

He testified past year that he had talked with Cosby’s lawyer before making his decision and that it was meant to let Cosby speak freely at a potential civil deposition – the same deposition that prosecutors are now relying on at his trial.

Having lost a bid earlier in the day for a mistrial in the case in part because of Valliere’s testimony, McMonagle then tried to catch the forensic psychologist as misrepresenting herself to the D.A.’s office as having not read up on the case.

But when he was asked if he ever gave them the drug without their knowledge, he replied, “no”.

Her testimony was introduced to deflect attacks on Constand, who defense attorneys have sought to impeach by pointing to her late report to police as well as her continued contact with Cosby after she alleges he sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors also argued that the defense was prohibited from questioning Constand about her past relationship under Pennsylvania’s Rape Shield Law, which protects sex-crime victims.

Mr Cosby also described calling Ms Constand’s family and offering her money for graduate school. The defense has highlighted Constand’s decision to refrain from reporting the alleged sexual assault for nearly a year, but a prosecution witness pushed back against this criticism Friday.

Forensic toxicologist Dr. Timothy Rohrig, who said that the effects Andrea Constand said she experienced after taking pills Cosby gave her – rubbery legs, blurred vision – could have come after taking either Benadryl or Quaaludes.

“This is your argument and I understand your argument”, O’Neill said to McMonagle. He also said he hadn’t given them to anyone between 2000 and 2005, and that he did not have any other pills that would have similar effects to those of Quaaludes. Cosby and his lawyer wouldn’t comment on that, and the defense has not disclosed its strategy or the witnesses it intends to call during its portion of the case.

In the deposition, he recounted a telephone conversation he had with Constand’s mother. Though it seemed unlikely Friday morning; Reape had been the primary witness enlisted to recite Cosby’s deposition for jurors.

His spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, told Reuters that Cosby got into his vehicle after a fan interaction outside court and told him, “Restoration of legacy”, showing his reputation is on his mind. “But my apology was, my God, I’m in trouble with these people because this is an old man and their young daughter and the mother sees this”, he said in the 2005 deposition. His client, convicted child sex abuser Jerry Sandusky, had wanted to testify at his 2012 trial, but that would have allowed prosecutors to have his adopted son testify about alleged abuse during rebuttal testimony. He says Cosby told wife Camille to stay away from the courthouse so she didn’t have to endure the “media circus”.