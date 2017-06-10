Puerto Rico prepares to vote on political status amid crisis

The US territory of Puerto Rico is holding a non-binding referendum on Sunday on the legal status of the Caribbean island.

Three choices will be on the ballot: statehood, “current territorial status” and independence. Under current United States law, Puerto Ricans are born USA citizens, but those living on the island can not vote for president and have only one representative in Congress, a resident commissioner who also can not vote, per WSJ.

Is this the first time Puerto Ricans vote on the issue?

If Puerto Rico was to officially ask for statehood, the US Congress would need to authorize the admission of a new state.

Proponents of statehood also argue that if it became fully integrated into the Union, Puerto Rico would receive more federal spending to reactivate the economy, which now has an unemployment rate close to 12%.

In April, the department rejected initial ballot language that would have excluded the option to remain a territory, prompting Rossello to change it.

“Pushing statehood under normal times would be hard enough; to push while literally under bankruptcy court is absolutely ridiculous”, said Amilcar Barreto, a Northeastern University associate professor who focuses on Puerto Rico politics and identity. Here, Puerto Rico has no senators, and only one non-voting delegate in the House. It is now engaged in an acrimonious battle with Wall Street creditors that invested in the island’s bonds.

The vote Sunday will be the fifth plebiscite since 1967 regarding the status of the United States territory. More importantly, data show most Puerto Ricans vote Democratic. In a separate question, 61 percent chose statehood as an alternative, while 33 percent voted for a “sovereign free association” and 6 percent for independence.

In the first three plebiscites – in 1967, 1993 and 1998 – statehood never won an outright majority. Something that Charles Venator-Santiago, a political-science professor at the University of CT, says is “dead on arrival”, because of the Republican control, explained WSJ.

Given the current dispute among the island’s parties over the legitimacy of Sunday’s plebiscite, analysts question whether the vote will provide a clear mandate.

But the Popular Democratic Party had urged voters to leave the second question blank as a form of protest, and about 500,000 did.

His party has launched an aggressive ad campaign urging people to “demand respect” with their vote – to choose statehood so the island can obtain equal treatment from the federal government that some say would ease a 10-year economic recession that has spurred almost half a million Puerto Ricans to flee to the US mainland.

But Ms. González said the referendum is valid and that if voters choose statehood, she would pursue it aggressively with members of Congress. The government was strong, she said, and the couple looked at the bonds as a secure way to save for their retirement.