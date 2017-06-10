Qatar Airways suspends flights amid Gulf crisis

A Qatari woman walks in front of the city skyline in Doha, Qatar.

Riyadh has embraced Trump’s harder line against its rival Iran, with which it severed diplomatic relations in January past year.

The move escalated a dispute over Qatar’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist movement.

The feud – the most serious in decades among some the region’s most key Western allies – has been in the background as Qatar increasingly flexed its political muscle across the region, including backing for the Muslim Brotherhood.

The alleged comments were made after Trump’s visit to the region.

“In terms of oil flows it doesn’t change very much but there is a wider geopolitical impact one needs to consider”, he said, adding that a breakdown in relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia could hamper an OPEC-led deal on production cuts. The stance appeared largely symbolic, however.

“The measures are unjustified and are based on false and baseless claims”, the Qatari government said.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he did not expect the announcement to have “any significant impact. on the unified fight against terrorism”.

The latest diplomatic spat in the Gulf region has far-reaching implications for businesses and private citizens. “We are trying to ascertain if any Indian is stuck there”, she told a press conference here.

In Russia, a Kremlin statement said a “stable and peaceful” Gulf region was crucial to the region. The diplomatic broadside threatens the global prestige of Qatar, home to a large USA military base and set to host the 2022 World Cup. Saudi Arabia also closed its borders with Qatar, effectively blocking food and other supplies exported by land to Qatar.

In a statement, the coalition accused Qatar of “support to (terrorist) organisations in Yemen”.

Qatar reacted with fury, denying any support for extremists and accusing its Gulf neighbours of seeking to put the country under “guardianship”.

The battery of charges included some that appeared implausible.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have banned Qatari flights from their airports and airspace. The ministry also accused Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE of coordinating “a planned and clandestine media campaign” against Doha. The hawkish tone Trump brought in his visit to over 50 Muslim leaders in Riyadh on Tehran and on terrorism is seen as laying the groundwork for the diplomatic crisis.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, left, talks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Commander in Chief of the Emirates Armed Forces in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain’s civil aviation authority, meanwhile, announced flights to and from Qatar had been suspended, according to state news agency BNA.

Trump and other U.S. officials participated in a traditional sword dance during the trip in which he called on Muslim countries to stand united against militant groups. “Dialog is imperative, especially during blessed Ramadan”.

Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns a diplomatic rift among some of the Arab world’s major energy producers could weaken a global deal on output cuts, while sterling shrugged off a deadly attack in London and focused on this week’s United Kingdom election.

Qatar is the world’s biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a major supplier of condensate.