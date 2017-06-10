Qatar blames current crisis on fake news inserted by hackers

“We are not ready to surrender, and we will never be ready to surrender the independence of our foreign policy”, he said, adding that Qatar’s residents need not fear food shortages. Other U.S. officials have said Qatar has already taken some steps to reduce terror funding but that the steps are insufficient.

“We’re still operating without impact“, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates – as well as Libya – have all cut ties with Qatar over the country’s alleged links to extremist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

“The latest statement confirms the insistence of the aforementioned countries in continuing their policy of making false accusations and promoting lies against the state of Qatar without taking the facts, legal considerations, brotherly ties, or the joint destiny of the region into account”, Qatar’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

The countries involved in the dispute accuse Qatar of giving financial support to ISIS; Qatar has also accused Saudi Arabia of backing the militant group. He says the USA asks that there be “no further escalation”.

Qatar strongly denied the earlier allegations and expressed a willingness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis.

These designations have specifically financed, aided and/or provided material support to Al-Qaeda and its associated organisations and networks, added the report by WAM, the Emirates official news agency.

Al-Jazeera’s offices have been shut down by authorities in Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

The four countries have suspended all flights to and from Qatar, pulled their ambassadors from Doha and ordered Qatari diplomats to leave.

The sanctions list further tightens the screws on Qatar, home to a key U.S. military base and the host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

President Trump recently returned from a visit to Saudi Arabia where he hoped to strengthen the U.S. Gulf-Cooperation Council (GCC), of which Qatar and blockade participants are members.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Trump’s sharp condemnation might affect USA cooperation with Qatar, which hosts some 10,000 US troops and a major USA air base that serves as a staging ground for operations in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Secretary Tillerson told reporters at the State Department shortly before Trump’s remarks that this blockade is hindering the US -led military campaign against ISIS, creating hardships for the people of Qatar and “impairing USA and other worldwide business activities in the region”.

The two Egyptians spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

“We will not abandon our Qatari brothers”, Erdogan said.

Doha’s foreign minister on June 9 called the sanctions imposed by other Arab states an “unjust siege” which violates worldwide law, and called for dialogue between the two sides to resolve the dispute.