A Qatari diplomat told the Associated Press on Thursday that his country’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, won’t travel overseas while the blockade remains in place.

After a group of Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Qatar Monday, a new report claims Russian hackers may have planted a fake news story suggesting the country’s leader supported Iran – directly contributing to the escalating crisis in the region.

Addressing a White House news conference, the president said Qatar had “historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level”. The proposed Qatar-EU Pipeline, which envisages the route starting from Qatar, passing through Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait waters and Iraq waters, Iran and finally entering Turkey to connect it further to the EU states. However, Trump has so far backed the Saudi decision in the name of taking a hardline on funding radical ideology. This means that in terms of energy income for the other countries in the Gulf, the hands of Qatar and Iran will be strengthened in a global economy increasingly leaning toward natural gas.

Qatar has been imploring the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) since long for cooperation or collaboration in laying the proposed pipeline from Gulf region to Europe.

His comments came as the Turkish parliament moved to fast-track legislation to allow its troops to be deployed to a military base in Qatar, in a move that is likely to increase tensions in the Gulf.

Airlines including Qantas and Etihad have said that Qatari passport holders are barred from travelling via the UAE as a result of government decisions.

“We know that the aim of the Iranian regime is to reach the focal point of Muslims [Mecca] and we will not wait until the fight is inside Saudi Arabia and we will work so that the battle is on their side, inside Iran, not in Saudi Arabia,”he said”. Compared to Iran’s 14.2 trillion cubic meters, Qatar’s share is 25.4 trillion cubic meters in the field, which makes up 99 percent of the country’s reserves. Qatar and Iran together manage the world’s largest gas field called South Pars, hence a friendship could also affect the US’ relations in the Gulf. “A political, economic and social aggression”, a Qatari diplomat said. It provides a haven to anti-Western groups like the Afghan Taliban, Palestinian Hamas and Algeria’s Islamic Salvation Front but says it does not accept its neighbours’ view that any group with an Islamist background is terrorist.

As for violations affecting mixed families, the NHRC Chairman said the number of cases whose right to family reunification was affected stands at 5,137, of which are 3,138 Qatari men married to Saudi women, 1,055 Qatari men married to Emirati women and 944 Qatari men married to Bahraini women.

“What the Saudis object to is, in part Qatari support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a group Riyadh also helped for more than half a century before finally withdrawing their support with the Brothers’ rise to power in Egypt in 2012″, Jatras said.

But even if the fake news story had played an important role in bringing about the attempt to isolate Qatar, it’s hard to imagine why Russian Federation would want this outcome. “We don’t interfere in anybody’s business, we just report”, he told Reuters at Al Jazeera’s Doha headquarters.

A company source later said the network was combatting a large-scale cyber attack but remained operational, and Qatar’s official state TV said it had shut down its website temporarily after facing hacking attempts.

According to a report by CNN, the Federal Bureau of Investigation sent a team of investigators to the Middle East to help Qatari officials look into the reports that a cyberattack resulted in the erroneous statements appearing on the Qatar News Agency on May 23.